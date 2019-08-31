Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop Ireton 54, Manassas Park 15
Blue Ridge School 20, Nansemond-Suffolk 12
Fuqua School 52, Fredericksburg Christian 27
Georgetown Prep, Md. 30, Woodberry Forest 14
Hermitage 64, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 6
Lake Taylor 23, Phoebus 22
Maury 56, Bethel 7
North Cross 54, Norfolk Christian School 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.