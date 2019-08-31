Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Scores

August 31, 2019 10:46 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop Ireton 54, Manassas Park 15

Blue Ridge School 20, Nansemond-Suffolk 12

Fuqua School 52, Fredericksburg Christian 27

Georgetown Prep, Md. 30, Woodberry Forest 14

Hermitage 64, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 6

Lake Taylor 23, Phoebus 22

Maury 56, Bethel 7

North Cross 54, Norfolk Christian School 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

