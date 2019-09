By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Wood, Pa. 46, Baltimore Freedom Academy 6

Bishop McNamara 52, Eastern, D.C. 0

Georgetown Prep 30, Woodberry Forest, Va. 14

Advertisement

Loyola 56, Gilman 0

National Christian Academy 33, Saint James 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.