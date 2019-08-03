Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed LHP Ty Blach off waivers from San Francisco and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). Designated INF José Rondón for assignment. Recalled RHP Branden Kline from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX Reinstated LHP Brian Johnson the 10-day IL and designated him as the 26th man.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Carson Fulmer on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Dylan Covey from Charlotte (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Byron Buxton and RHP Michael Pineda on the 10-day IL. Reinstated 1B C.J. Cron from 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Appointed RHP Chance Adams as the 26th man.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed C Dustin Garneau off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Reinstated OF Stephen Piscotty from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Franklin Barreto to Las Vegas. Designated RHP Ryan Dull for assignment. Released RHP Andrew Triggs.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Cole Hamels off of the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Brad Brach for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Jacob Rhame from Syracuse (IL). Optiioned RHP Tyler Bashlor to Syracuse (IL). Claimed LHP Donnie Hart from Milwaukee and optioned him to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Yacksel Ríos off waivers from Philadelphia and optioned him to Indianapolis (IL). Placed RHP Richard Rodríguez on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Parker Markel from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated OF Marcell Ozuna from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 1.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced RHP Dan Winkler cleared waivers and sent him outright to Sacramento (PCL).

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released C Joe Lytle.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Activated RHP Joey Wagman.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Removed OF Song Yunqi from the active roster. Activated OF Zhu Jiarui.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived-injured DB Josh Simmons. Signed WR Joe Walker.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Tracy Sprinkle. Waived CB Jermaine Ponder.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Zach Conque. Waived-injured TE Billy Brown.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Bene Benwikere. Waived CB Terrence Alexander.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB Mack Brown.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Jay Bromley and WR Chris Thompson to one-year contracts. Placed DL Kapron Lewis-Moore on the IR list. Waived WR Max McCaffrey.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Activated LB Jordan Brailford from the PUP list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Agreed to terms with D Jake McCabe on a two-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired D Andrew Gutman on loan from Celtic FC (Scotland) through the end of the 2020 MLS season.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Rece Buckmaster.

COLLEGE

UC RIVERSIDE — Suspended women’s basketball coach John Margaritis 20 days for a violation of school policy.

