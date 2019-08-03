Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed LHP Ty Blach off waivers from San Francisco and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). Designated INF José Rondón for assignment. Recalled RHP Branden Kline from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX Reinstated LHP Brian Johnson the 10-day IL and designated him as the 26th man.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Carson Fulmer on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Dylan Covey from Charlotte (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Byron Buxton and RHP Michael Pineda on the 10-day IL. Reinstated 1B C.J. Cron from 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Appointed RHP Chance Adams as the 26th man. Placed 1B-DH Edwin Encarnación on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Mike Ford from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed C Dustin Garneau off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Optioned C Beau Taylor and 2B Franklin Barreto to Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated OF Stephen Piscotty from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Ryan Dull for assignment. Released RHP Andrew Triggs.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned C Tim Federowicz outright to Nashville (PCL). Placed 3B Asdrubal Cabrera on unconditional release waivers. Released OF Carlos Tocci from his minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Yennsy Diaz from New Hampshire (EL). Placed RHP Nick Kingham on the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Cole Hamels off of the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Brad Brach for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled OF Yonathan Daza from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed OF David Dahl on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Jacob Rhame from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Tyler Bashlor to Syracuse (IL). Claimed LHP Donnie Hart from Milwaukee and optioned him to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Yacksel Ríos off waivers from Philadelphia and optioned him to Indianapolis (IL). Placed RHP Richard Rodríguez on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Parker Markel from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated OF Marcell Ozuna from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 1.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced RHP Dan Winkler cleared waivers and sent him outright to Sacramento (PCL).

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released C Joe Lytle.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Activated RHP Joey Wagman.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Removed OF Song Yunqi from the active roster. Activated OF Zhu Jiarui.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Jared Cheek.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Ian Codina.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded INF Wander Franco to New Britain (Atlantic).

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released C Brett Coffel.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived-injured DB Josh Simmons. Signed WR Joe Walker.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Tracy Sprinkle. Waived CB Jermaine Ponder.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed S A.J. Hendy. Waived S Tyvis Powell.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Zach Conque. Waived-injured TE Billy Brown.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Bene Benwikere. Waived CB Terrence Alexander.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated RB Jacquizz Rodgers. Waived RB Rob Kelley.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB Mack Brown.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Jay Bromley and WR Chris Thompson to one-year contracts. Placed DL Kapron Lewis-Moore on the IR list. Waived WR Max McCaffrey.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Activated LB Jordan Brailford from the PUP list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Agreed to terms with D Jake McCabe on a two-year contract.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed GT Adin Hill to a one year contract.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

SAN DIEGO SEALS — Signed D Tim Semisch to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired D Andrew Gutman on loan from Celtic FC (Scotland) through the end of the 2020 MLS season.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Rece Buckmaster.

COLLEGE

UC RIVERSIDE — Suspended women’s basketball coach John Margaritis 20 days for a violation of school policy.

