Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed SS Luis Valenzuela to a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Blaine Hardy to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Kyle Zimmer to Omaha (PCL). Recalled LHP Eric Skoglund from Omaha. Signed OF Tyler Hill to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (PCL). Released C José Briceño unconditionally. Reinstated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 10-day IL. Sent RHPs Keynan Middleton and Noé Ramirez to Inland Empire (Cal) for rehab assignments.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned C Kyle Higashioka to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Jonathan Holder on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Reinstated C Gary Sánchez from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded OF Ian Miller to Minnesota for cash. Reinstated INF Dee Gordon from 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Ryan Court to Tacoma (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled RHP Brock Stewart from Buffalo (IL). Sent RHP Clay Buchholz to the GCL Blue Jays for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released RHP Greg Holland.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jeremy Walker to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Patrick Weigel from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Steve Cishek on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent C Curt Casali to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Sam Howard to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated RHP Carlos Estévez from the family medical emergency list.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed OF Jay Bruce on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Adam Haseley from Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Assigned INF/OF Tyler Austin outright to Sacramento (PCL). Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to the AZL Giants Orange for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded RHP Daniel Hurtado to Chicago for a player to be named.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP David Griffin.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed RHP Travis Thompson.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released C Jhonatan Solano.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Traded RHP Kevin Hilton and OF Jonathan Moroney to Winnipeg Goldeyes for four players to be named.

Atlantic League

YORK REVOUTION — Signed LHP Josh Smoker.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Sold the contract of RHP Johnathon Tripp to the Cincinnati Reds. Signed RHP Chris Amend.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Logan Farrar.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Frank Moscatiello.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released OF Cameron Baranek. Signed OF Jose Medina.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS— Released DL Darius Philon.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed FB Joe Kerridge.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured CB Tarvarus McFadden. Placed WR Jermaine Kearse and DT Darius Kilgo on IR. Activated DE Trey Flowers from the PUP list. Signed QB Josh Johnson and RB Justin Stockton.

GREEN BAY PACKERS— Released WR Jawill Davis.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed DE Tracy Sprinkle off waivers. Moved WR DeAndre Carter to active roster. Waived OLB Chris Landrum.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released/non-football illness G Ian Silberman. Signed G Nate Theaker.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived/injured RB Roc Thomas. Signed TE Carson Meier.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived WR Jalen Tolliver. Waived/injured LB Riley Bullough and OT Cody Conway. Placed LB D’Andre Walker on IR. Agreed to terms with RB Akeem Hunt, DE Eric Cotton, WR DeAngelo Yancey and LB Ukeme Eligwe. Added DT Jurrell Casey to the active roster.

