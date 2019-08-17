Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis outright to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Hunter Harvey from Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent 1B AJ Reed to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Jefry Rodriguez to the AZL Indians Reds for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Tyler Alexander to Toledo (IL). Reinstated RHP Jordan Zimmermann from the 10-day IL. Sent C Grayson Greiner to Toledo for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Cy Sneed to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled RHP Rogelio Armenteros from Round Rock.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated OF Billy Hamilton for assignment. Recalled OF Brett Phillips from Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Keynan Middleton to Salt Lake (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent OF LaMonte Wade Jr. to Cedar Rapids (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Ben Heller to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Marco Estrada to Las Vegas (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Peter Fairbanks from Durham (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Wes Parsons for assignment. Optioned OF Adam Duvall and 3B Johan Camargo to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett. Signed 2B Adeiny Hechavarria.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Matt Bowman from Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP R.J. Alaniz from Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent 2B Enrique Hernandez to the AZL Dodgers Mota for a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Pablo Lopez to New Orleans (PCL) and RHP Jose Urena to Jupiter (FSL) for rehab assignments.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed INF/OF Tyler Austin to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Brando Nimmo to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Robert Stock to El Paso (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent 1B Ryan Zimmerman to Harrisburg (EL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed OF Alex Boxwell.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP River Carbone.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Eduardo Paredes. Signed INF Will Baker and RHP Andrew DiPiazza.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed C Nick Crouse.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Sold the contract of INF Andrew Ely to Pittsburgh. Claimed RHP Joel Seddon off waivers from Winnipeg.

FOOTBALL National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Removed WR Marqise Lee from the PUP list. Released QB Tanner Lee. Signed RB Elijah Hood.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with D Chase Priskie on an entry-level contract.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Stacy Stanush director of cross country and track and field operations.

