Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Ryan Eades from Norfolk (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Cody Stashak from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Scranton Wilkes-Barre (IL). Activated RHP Cory Gearrin.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Félix Hernández from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Zac Grotz to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated C Curt Casali from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF-OF Brian O’Grady to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled C Austin Barnes from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed C Russell Martin on the bereavement list.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of INF-OF Cory Spangenberg from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned OF Ben Gamel to San Antonio. Designated RHP Jhoulys Chacin for assignment.

SOCCER United Soccer League One

ORLANDO CITY B — Signed F Lucas Ontivero.

