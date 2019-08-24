Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Ryan Eades from Norfolk (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed INF-OF Niko Goodrum on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Willi Castro from Toledo (IL). Reinstated C Grayson Greiner from the 60-day IL list and optioned him to Toledo.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced RHP Brady Rodgers cleared waivers and was unconditionally released.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned C Anthony Bemboom to Salt Lake. Reinstated C Kevan Smith from the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Cody Stashak from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Scranton Wilkes-Barre (IL). Activated RHP Cory Gearrin.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Félix Hernández from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Zac Grotz to Tacoma (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed C Francisco Cervelli. Optioned C Alex Jackson to Gwinnett (IL). Transferred LHP Grant Dayton to the 60-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated C Curt Casali from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF-OF Brian O’Grady to Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled C Austin Barnes from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed C Russell Martin on the bereavement list.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF-OF Brian Anderson on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Austin Dean from New Orleans (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of INF-OF Cory Spangenberg from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned OF Ben Gamel to San Antonio. Designated RHP Jhoulys Chacin for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Activated INF Jeff McNeil from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C René Rivera from Syracuse (IL). Designated OF Aaron Altherr for assignment. Placed C Tomás Nido on the 7-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Eric Yardley to El Paso (PCL). Recalled C Austin Allen from El Paso.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Shaun Anderson from the 10-day IL.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Brandon Maddern.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Sold the contract of RHP Jordan Brink to Milwaukee (NL). Signed OF Sergio Lopez and RHP Jake Waters.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Terrence Pinkston.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived C Dwight Howard.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended New England TE Lance Kendricks the first game of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with DT Stefan Charles, TE Thomas Duarte and K Blair Walsh. Waived WR Shawn Bane, G Tommy Doles and WR Kahlil Lewis.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Darrin Hall.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB Vincent Testaverde. Activated S Justin Evans from the PUP list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Pat Maroon to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|United Soccer League One
ORLANDO CITY B — Signed F Lucas Ontivero.
WASHINGTON — Announced sophomore QB Jake Haener left the football program.
