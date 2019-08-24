Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

August 24, 2019 10:33 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Ryan Eades from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jose Ruiz to Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed INF-OF Niko Goodrum on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Willi Castro from Toledo (IL). Reinstated C Grayson Greiner from the 60-day IL list and optioned him to Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced RHP Brady Rodgers cleared waivers and was unconditionally released.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned C Anthony Bemboom to Salt Lake. Reinstated C Kevan Smith from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Cody Stashak from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Scranton Wilkes-Barre (IL). Activated RHP Cory Gearrin.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Félix Hernández from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Zac Grotz to Tacoma (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Brock Stewart from Buffalo (IL). Optioned INF Richard Ureña to Buffalo.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed C Francisco Cervelli. Optioned C Alex Jackson to Gwinnett (IL). Transferred LHP Grant Dayton to the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated C Curt Casali from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF-OF Brian O’Grady to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled C Austin Barnes from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed C Russell Martin on the bereavement list.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF-OF Brian Anderson on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Austin Dean from New Orleans (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of INF-OF Cory Spangenberg from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned OF Ben Gamel to San Antonio. Designated RHP Jhoulys Chacin for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Activated INF Jeff McNeil from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C René Rivera from Syracuse (IL). Designated OF Aaron Altherr for assignment. Placed C Tomás Nido on the 7-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Eric Yardley to El Paso (PCL). Recalled C Austin Allen from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Shaun Anderson from the 10-day IL.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Brandon Maddern.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Sold the contract of RHP Jordan Brink to Milwaukee (NL). Signed OF Sergio Lopez and RHP Jake Waters.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Terrence Pinkston.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived C Dwight Howard.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended New England TE Lance Kendricks the first game of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with DT Stefan Charles, TE Thomas Duarte and K Blair Walsh. Waived WR Shawn Bane, G Tommy Doles and WR Kahlil Lewis.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Darrin Hall.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB Vincent Testaverde. Activated S Justin Evans from the PUP list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Pat Maroon to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
United Soccer League One

ORLANDO CITY B — Signed F Lucas Ontivero.

COLLEGE

WASHINGTON — Announced sophomore QB Jake Haener left the football program.

