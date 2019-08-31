Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled 1B-OF Jake Bauers from Columbus (IL). Placed OF Tyler Naquin on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Cam Bedrosian on 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 29. Recalled RHP Jose Rodriguez from Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP CC Sabathia on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Traded INF Ryan McBroom to Kansas City for international signing bonus and player to be named later.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated IF/OF Ben Zobrist off of the restricted list. Optioned IF David Bote to Iowa (IL). Designated OF Mark Zagunis for Assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Sal Romano from Louisville (IL) as the 26th man.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 2B Keston Hiura on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Devin Williams to San Antonio (PCL). Recalled OF Ben Gamel and 3B Travis Shaw from San Antonio.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Walker Lockett from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Chris Mazza to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed LHP Wei-Chung Wang off waivers from Oakland. Transferred OF Gregory Polanco to the 60-day IL.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Felix Carvallo. Placed RHP Vin Mazzaro on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DE Alex McCalister.

COLLEGE

LA SALLE — Named Marco Matteucci men’s and women’s tennis coach.

