‘Savages’ again: Yankees erupt at umpires, beat Indians 6-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Manager Aaron Boone, Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees again hammered away at the umpires, this time in prolonged rants that brought several members of the team spilling onto the field, while beating the Cleveland Indians 6-5 Saturday.

Gleyber Torres hit two home runs and Didi Gregorius and DJ LeMahieu also connected for the AL East-leading Yankees.

But what really fired up the crowd of 47,347 at Yankee Stadium occurred in the sixth inning after Cameron Maybin was called out on strikes by Triple-A ump Ben May.

For the third time in a month — each time with a minor league call-up umpire behind the plate — the team with the best record in American League lost its temper in a big way. This episode led to Boone, Gardner and pitcher CC Sabathia being ejected.

James Paxton (9-6) went five innings for the win. Zach Plesac (6-4) was chased in the fifth.

Aroldis Chapman closed for his 35th save in 40 chances.

BREWERS 15, NATIONALS 14, 14 INNINGS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eric Thames hit a two-run homer in the 14th inning and Milwaukee finally held on for a wild victory over Washington.

Christian Yelich hit two home runs, tying for the major league lead with 41, and the Brewers equaled their franchise record with seven. Thames’ tiebreaking drive off Javy Guerra (1-1) was the last of them in a 5-hour, 40-minute marathon between National League playoff contenders that featured 38 hits, 17 pitching changes, 11 home runs and blown saves by both closers.

Yelich went 5 for 6 with four RBIs, breaking out of a 1-for-16 slump since returning from a back injury that cost him four games.

Milwaukee earned its seventh victory in 10 games while setting a season high in runs. The loss ended Washington’s five-game winning streak.

Junior Guerra (7-4) pitched 1 2/3 innings, but nearly squandered a two-run lead. Second baseman Keston Hiura’s two-out throwing error allowed a run to score and extended the game, but two batters later Guerra struck out pinch-hitting pitcher Joe Ross to end it.

Staked to an 11-8 lead, Washington closer Sean Doolittle yielded Yelich’s homer to open the ninth. After Hiura’s double, Mike Moustakas and Ryan Braun went deep on consecutive pitches to give the Brewers the lead.

It didn’t last. Josh Hader gave up a walk, a double and Victor Robles’ tying single. But after an intentional walk to load the bases, Hader struck out the top third of Washington’s order to preserve a 12-all tie.

Yelich homered again in the 13th to put Milwaukee up 13-12, but again the Nationals came back to prolong it with Robles’ sacrifice fly.

BRAVES 4, DODGERS 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Donaldson and Adam Duvall hit consecutive homers off Hyun-Jin Ryu in the sixth inning, and Atlanta’s faulty bullpen redeemed itself for a change as the Braves beat Los Angeles.

Donaldson stirred the largest crowd in SunTrust Park’s three-year history when his 29th homer landed in the Atlanta bullpen in right-center. Duvall added on by going deep to make it 4-2.

Atlanta won the matchup of NL division leaders one night after the Dodgers homered four times, sending the Braves to a 27th loss in the last 37 regular-season games between the teams. With their first win in five meetings this season, the Braves are trying to stand up to the club that eliminated them from the playoffs last year.

Ryu (12-3) lost for the first time in seven starts as his ERA, still best in the major leagues, rose 19 points to 1.64.

Sean Newcomb (6-3) bailed out Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz in the fifth. Luke Jackson, who lost the closer’s job last month, allowed Max Muncy’s 31st homer before stranding a runner in the seventh. Shane Greene, another former closer, struck out the side in the eighth. Mark Melancon earned his third save of the season, second with Atlanta, when Cody Bellinger popped up with a runner at first to end it.

CUBS 2, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Bryant homered in the seventh inning, and Chicago got out of three bases-loaded jams to snap a four-game skid and beat Pittsburgh.

After committing an error at third base each of the previous two innings, Bryant drove the first pitch of the seventh from Steven Brault (3-2) into the left-field bleachers to put Chicago ahead 1-0. It was Bryant’s 25th homer this season and third in five games.

Jon Lester (10-8) gave up four hits and five walks in six innings, getting out of two bases-loaded jams unscathed.

Rowan Wick retired each of the three batters he faced for his first major league save.

REDS 6, CARDINALS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aristides Aquino hit a three-run homer, Nick Senzel added a leadoff shot and Cincinnati dropped St. Louis back into a tie with Chicago for first place in the NL Central.

Aquino’s blast off Miles Mikolas (7-13) gave the Reds a 5-1 lead in the fifth. It was the rookie’s 11th homer in his 17th career game.

Anthony DeSclafani (8-7) worked five innings, allowing Matt Carpenter’s second-inning homer.

RAYS 1, TIGERS 0, 13 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mike Brosseau’s pinch-hit RBI single in the 13th inning drove in Eric Sogard and gave Tampa Bay the win over Detroit.

Sogard doubled off Matt Hall (0-1) with two outs and Tommy Pham was intentionally walked. Brosseau singled to right-center field for the Rays’ first run since Wednesday, ending a streak of 29 scoreless innings.

Rays pitchers struck out a franchise-record 24 batters, including 13 in 20 hitless at bats against relievers. Poche (3-4) got the win after striking out two of the three Tigers he faced in the 13th.

METS 4, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jacob deGrom pitched seven sharp innings and Pete Alonso put New York ahead with a two-run single in its win over Kansas City.

Alonso got three hits and snapped a 1-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he rolled a bases-loaded grounder up the middle. Juan Lagares, who also had three hits, added an RBI triple in the eighth.

Last year’s NL Cy Young Award winner, deGrom (8-7) gave up one run and three hits while striking out five.

Royals starter Jakob Junis (8-11) allowed a one-out single to Lagares in the seventh and hit No. 9 batter Aaron Altherr with a pitch before he was pulled.

Seth Lugo worked a perfect ninth for his third save.

ATHLETICS 8, ASTROS 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Chapman doubled among his three hits and Mark Canha had two hits and three RBIs to back Chris Bassitt’s six solid innings, and Oakland beat Houston.

Matt Olson and Josh Phegley each had two hits for Oakland. The A’s have won four straight games and 11 of their last 16.

Bassitt (9-5) gave up three runs and eight hits with two walks. In seven starts since the All-Star break he’s 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA.

Yordan Alvarez homered twice for Houston, which has lost five straight and six of seven after winning eight in a row and 18 of 21.

The A’s scored five runs against rookie starter Rogelio Armenteros (1-1) in the third.

RED SOX 4, ORIOLES 0

BOSTON (AP) — Eduardo Rodríguez pitched 7 1/3 stellar innings, red-hot Rafael Devers belted a two-run homer and Boston beat Baltimore for its fourth straight victory.

Trey Mancini had a double — his eighth straight game in Fenway Park with an extra-base hit — for the Orioles, who have dropped six straight.

Rodríguez (14-5) allowed four hits, struck out four, walked two and hit a batter in setting his career high for wins in a season.

Asher Wojciechowski (2-6) gave up two runs in 4 1/3 innings.

PADRES 5, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dinelson Lamet pitched six solid innings, Ty France hit a tiebreaking single and San Diego cooled off Philadelphia.

Lamet (2-2) allowed three runs and six hits with six strikeouts and a walk.

Eric Hosmer had three hits for the Padres, and Josh Naylor tied the game with a two-run double in the fourth.

J.T. Realmuto homered for the Phillies, who lost for the first time since former manager Charlie Manuel returned as hitting coach on Tuesday.

The Padres went in front with a pair of runs in the fifth off reliever Nick Pivetta (4-5).

Kirby Yates pitched a scoreless ninth for his 34th save in 37 chances.

MARINERS 4, BLUE JAYS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Seager hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, Austin Nola also went deep, and Seattle beat Toronto.

Seager’s two-out drive off the right field foul screen came on the first pitch from left-hander Tim Mayza (1-2).

Seattle won for the third time in five games after losing eight of the previous nine.

Anthony Bass (2-4) worked one inning for the win and Matt Magill pitched around a two-out double in the ninth to earn his first career save.

TWINS 12, RANGERS 7

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — C.J. Cron homered in Minnesota’s six-run first inning against Texas.

Tyler Duffey (4-1) retired the last two batters in the fifth to leave the bases loaded. He got his second win of the day, because hours before the game he was awarded the victory from Friday night that originally was credited to teammate Sam Dyson.

The Twins increased their AL Central lead to 2 1/2 games, their largest since Aug. 6.

The Rangers have lost nine of 11 and are three games under .500 for the first time since May 18.

Ariel Jurado (6-9) nearly escaped the first inning scoreless, but allowed a career-high eight runs — including six unearned in the first — for the second straight start. He went two innings.

Miguel Sanó homered in the ninth for the Twins. Danny Santana hit a pair of two-run shots in the first two innings for the Rangers.

The benches cleared after Marwin Gonzalez’s groundout to end the top of the eighth when Gonzalez and Rangers reliever Shawn Kelley exchanged words.

GIANTS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 6

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Belt hit a grand slam and tied a career high with six RBIs, and Kevin Pillar had a career-best five hits to lead San Francisco over Arizona.

Logan Webb (1-0) overcame a rocky start and pitched five innings to win his major league debut. The Giants won their third straight and sixth in seven games to continue their surge into serious National League wild-card contention.

Webb allowed one unearned run and five hits with seven strikeouts. Pillar scored three runs in going 5 for 5 with an RBI, and Mike Yastrzemski had three hits a night after hitting three home runs.

The Diamondbacks have lost the first three games of a key four-game set with the Giants and dropped four in a row overall. Taylor Clarke (4-4), like Webb called up from the minors to make the start, lasted just 1 2/3 innings.

Christian Walker and Nick Ahmed homered for Arizona, and Wilmer Flores had four hits.

ANGELS 6, WHITE SOX 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout and Brian Goodwin drove in two runs apiece, and Los Angeles scored four in the seventh inning to rally past Chicago.

The Angels sent 10 batters to the plate in the seventh and scored off four White Sox pitchers. Trout lined a bases-loaded single to left field to knock in two runs, and Justin Upton tied it with a sharp grounder that went under the glove of third baseman Ryan Goins.

Trout scored the go-ahead run when Goodwin, who homered earlier, drew a bases-loaded walk from Evan Marshall (3-2) with two outs.

The Angels trailed by four in the third before Upton hit a solo home run.

Taylor Cole (3-4) tossed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, and Hansel Robles earned his 18th save.

Eloy Jiménez homered during a four-run third for the White Sox, who lost for just the second time in 44 games when leading after six innings.

ROCKIES 11, MARLINS 4

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon continued his power surge with two home runs to help Colorado beat Miami for its first three-game winning streak in two months.

McMahon has homered in three straight games and four of his last five to set a career high with 17. He has four home runs on the current homestand.

Charlie Blackmon, Ian Desmond and Trevor Story also went deep in support of Rockies starter German Márquez, who left after five innings with cramps. Márquez (12-5) doubled and struck out eight.

Jon Berti homered on Márquez’s second pitch but Colorado scored one in the first and three in the second off Hector Noesi (0-3) to take control. McMahon and Desmond went back-to-back in the seventh.

Garrett Cooper homered and doubled for Miami, which is 3-12 in August.

