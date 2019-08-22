Scandinavian Invitation Leading Scores

|Thursday
|At Hills Golf & Sports Club
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|Purse: $1.66 million
|Yardage: 6,865; Par: 70 (36-34)
|First Round
|a-amateur
|Wade Ormsby, Australia
|34-28—62
|Alexander Levy, France
|35-28—63
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden
|33-30—63
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, England
|32-32—64
|Erik van Rooyen, South Africa
|33-32—65
|Matthew Southgate, England
|34-31—65
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|36-30—66
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|34-32—66
|John Catlin, United States
|34-32—66
|James Morrison, England
|36-30—66
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|34-32—66
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|36-31—67
|Adrien Saddier, France
|36-31—67
|Hyowon Park, South Korea
|37-30—67
|Austin Connelly, Canada
|37-30—67
|Ashun Wu, China
|34-33—67
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|36-31—67
|a-David Nyfjäll, Sweden
|36-31—67
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|33-34—67
|Benjamin Hebert, France
|36-31—67
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|36-31—67
|Alexander Björk, Sweden
|36-31—67
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
|36-31—67
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|35-32—67
|Also
|Henrik Stenson, Sweden
|34-35—69
|Paul Peterson, United States
|36-34—70
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|39-33—72
|Julian Suri, United States
|39-35—74
|Sean Crocker, United States
|39-35—74
