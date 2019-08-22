Scandinavian Invitation Leading Scores

Thursday At Hills Golf & Sports Club Gothenburg, Sweden Purse: $1.66 million Yardage: 6,865; Par: 70 (36-34) First Round a-amateur Wade Ormsby, Australia 34-28—62 Alexander Levy, France 35-28—63 Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 33-30—63 Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 32-32—64 Erik van Rooyen, South Africa 33-32—65 Matthew Southgate, England 34-31—65 Dean Burmester, South Africa 36-30—66 Sihwan Kim, United States 34-32—66 John Catlin, United States 34-32—66 James Morrison, England 36-30—66 Gavin Green, Malaysia 34-32—66 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 36-31—67 Adrien Saddier, France 36-31—67 Hyowon Park, South Korea 37-30—67 Austin Connelly, Canada 37-30—67 Ashun Wu, China 34-33—67 Kalle Samooja, Finland 36-31—67 a-David Nyfjäll, Sweden 36-31—67 Min Woo Lee, Australia 33-34—67 Benjamin Hebert, France 36-31—67 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 36-31—67 Alexander Björk, Sweden 36-31—67 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 36-31—67 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 35-32—67 Also Henrik Stenson, Sweden 34-35—69 Paul Peterson, United States 36-34—70 Alex Noren, Sweden 39-33—72 Julian Suri, United States 39-35—74 Sean Crocker, United States 39-35—74

