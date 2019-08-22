Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Scandinavian Invitation Leading Scores

August 22, 2019 1:47 pm
 
Thursday
At Hills Golf & Sports Club
Gothenburg, Sweden
Purse: $1.66 million
Yardage: 6,865; Par: 70 (36-34)
First Round
a-amateur
Wade Ormsby, Australia 34-28—62
Alexander Levy, France 35-28—63
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 33-30—63
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 32-32—64
Erik van Rooyen, South Africa 33-32—65
Matthew Southgate, England 34-31—65
Dean Burmester, South Africa 36-30—66
Sihwan Kim, United States 34-32—66
John Catlin, United States 34-32—66
James Morrison, England 36-30—66
Gavin Green, Malaysia 34-32—66
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 36-31—67
Adrien Saddier, France 36-31—67
Hyowon Park, South Korea 37-30—67
Austin Connelly, Canada 37-30—67
Ashun Wu, China 34-33—67
Kalle Samooja, Finland 36-31—67
a-David Nyfjäll, Sweden 36-31—67
Min Woo Lee, Australia 33-34—67
Benjamin Hebert, France 36-31—67
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 36-31—67
Alexander Björk, Sweden 36-31—67
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 36-31—67
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 35-32—67
Also
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 34-35—69
Paul Peterson, United States 36-34—70
Alex Noren, Sweden 39-33—72
Julian Suri, United States 39-35—74
Sean Crocker, United States 39-35—74

