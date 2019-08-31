Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Schurter, Ferrand-Prevot claim mountain bike world titles

August 31, 2019 8:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONT SAINT-ANNE, Quebec (AP) — Olympic champion Nino Schurter of Switzerland won his fifth straight mountain bike world title and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France claimed her second just outside of Quebec City on Saturday.

Schurter rode clear of countryman Mathias Flueckiger by 30 seconds to add to his championships haul at worlds. Schurter won his first title in 2009, added two more in 2012 and 2013, and began his run of five straight at Vallnord in 2015. That gives him eight total, plus two in the team relay.

Flueckiger was second and Stephane Tempier of France was third.

Ferrand-Prevot had struggled since winning the mountain bike world title in 2015, but finished 43 seconds clear of Switzerland’s Jolanda Neff on Saturday. Rebecca McConnell of Australia was third.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury