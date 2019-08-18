Listen Live Sports

...

Seahawks-Vikings Stats

August 18, 2019 11:34 pm
 
Seattle 0 10 3 6—19
Minnesota 3 7 7 8—25
First Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 24, 2:03.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 33, 11:34.

Sea_Shead 88 interception return (Myers kick), 5:48.

Min_I.Smith 3 pass from Mannion (Bailey kick), 1:05.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 52, 8:58.

Min_Zylstra 4 pass from Sloter (Vedvik kick), 2:29.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 27, 12:16.

Min_Blasingame 1 run (Boone run), 5:10.

Sea_FG Myers 20, 3:12.

A_66,636.

___

Sea Min
First downs 13 27
Total Net Yards 221 409
Rushes-yards 23-76 39-137
Passing 145 272
Punt Returns 3-38 2-11
Kickoff Returns 3-87 6-129
Interceptions Ret. 1-88 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 12-27-1 28-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-4 0-0
Punts 3-49.7 4-43.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 9-105 6-87
Time of Possession 21:50 38:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 5-25, Homer 4-16, X.Turner 2-13, Ursua 1-11, R.Wilson 2-9, Barrett 1-5, Lynch 2-(minus 1), Penny 6-(minus 2). Minnesota, Boone 21-66, Mattison 10-41, Badet 1-10, Ham 2-8, Sloter 2-6, Thielen 1-5, Blasingame 1-1, Cousins 1-0.

PASSING_Seattle, R.Wilson 6-9-0-82, Lynch 6-15-0-67, Barrett 0-3-1-0. Minnesota, Cousins 6-8-0-68, Mannion 11-14-1-88, Sloter 11-13-0-116.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 3-27, J.Brown 2-52, Ferguson 2-24, Penny 2-10, Ursua 1-25, Moore 1-8, Carson 1-3. Minnesota, Zylstra 5-37, I.Smith 5-28, Treadwell 4-47, Thielen 3-45, Hikutini 2-8, Boone 1-45, Blasingame 1-20, Dillon 1-15, Rudolph 1-11, Badet 1-7, Beebe 1-7, Diggs 1-6, Mattison 1-4, Conklin 1-(minus 8).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

