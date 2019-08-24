Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Seattle 2, Portland 1

August 24, 2019 12:21 am
 
Seattle 1 1 2
Portland 0 1 1

First half_1, Seattle, Roldan, 4 (Ruidiaz), 22nd minute.

Second half_2, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 10 (Morris), 47th; 3, Portland, Valeri, 7, 54th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; Portland, Steve Clark, Kendall Mcintosh.

Yellow Cards_Leerdam, Seattle, 53rd; Jones, Seattle, 65th; Abdul-Salaam, Seattle, 84th; Frei, Seattle, 90th+1.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Jose Da Silva, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

A_25,218.

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei, Kelvin Leerdam(Saad Abdul-Salaam, 74th), Xavier Arreaga, Kim Kee-Hee, Joevin Jones(Emanuel Cecchini, 79th), Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordy Delem, Jordan Morris(Bradley Shaun Smith, 66th), Raul Ruidiaz.

Portland_Steve Clark, Zarek Valentin, Julio Cascante(Andy Polo, 80th), Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana, Marvin Loria(Jeremy Ebobisse, 46th), Diego Chara, Diego Valeri, Cristhian Paredes(Tomas Conechny, 72nd), Sebastian Blanco, Brian Fernandez.

