Seattle 4, Toronto 3

August 17, 2019 6:02 pm
 
Seattle Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 4 6 4 Totals 34 3 9 3
Lopes lf 3 0 1 0 Bichette ss 5 1 2 1
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0
Narváez c 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 3b 1 0 0 0
Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 Drury 3b 3 0 1 0
Nola 1b 4 2 2 1 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0
Vogelbach dh 3 1 1 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0
Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 Smoak dh 2 1 1 0
Broxton cf 1 0 0 2 Fisher lf 3 0 0 0
Moore rf 2 0 0 0 McKinney rf 4 0 1 1
McGuire c 4 1 2 1
Hernández pr 0 0 0 0
Seattle 010 200 010 4
Toronto 010 010 100 3

E_McClain (1), Drury (2). DP_Seattle 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Toronto 7. 2B_Vogelbach (16), Smoak (12), Drury (17), McGuire (2). HR_Nola (5), Seager (15), Bichette (5), McGuire (3). SF_Broxton 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
McClain 2 3 1 1 1 0
Gearrin 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Guilbeau H,1 1 2 1 1 0 0
Grotz H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Bass W,2-4 1 1 1 1 0 2
Tuivailala H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Magill S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 3
Toronto
Thornton 6 5 3 3 4 3
Gaviglio 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mayza L,1-2 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Law 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Guilbeau pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:48. A_22,073 (53,506).

