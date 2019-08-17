Seattle 4, Toronto 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 4 6 4 5 5 Lopes lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .258 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Narváez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242 Nola 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .310 Vogelbach dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .223 Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .279 Broxton cf 1 0 0 2 1 0 .152 Moore rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 9 3 3 6 Bichette ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .349 Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Guerrero Jr. 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Smoak dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .214 Fisher lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .162 McKinney rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .219 McGuire c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .265 1-Hernández pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226

Seattle 010 200 010_4 6 1 Toronto 010 010 100_3 9 1

1-ran for McGuire in the 9th.

E_McClain (1), Drury (2). LOB_Seattle 4, Toronto 7. 2B_Vogelbach (16), Smoak (12), Drury (17), McGuire (2). HR_Nola (5), off Thornton; Seager (15), off Mayza; Bichette (5), off Guilbeau; McGuire (3), off Bass. RBIs_Broxton 2 (4), Nola (12), Seager (38), McKinney (21), Bichette (9), McGuire (4). CS_Bichette (4), Gordon (4), Broxton (3). SF_Broxton 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Lopes, Seager); Toronto 4 (McGuire, Tellez, Bichette). RISP_Seattle 0 for 5; Toronto 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Crawford. GIDP_Crawford, Grichuk.

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Gordon, Nola); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Guerrero Jr., Tellez).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClain 2 3 1 1 1 0 29 4.50 Gearrin 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 22 3.89 Guilbeau, H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 0 24 9.00 Grotz, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 27 4.26 Bass, W, 2-4 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 3.67 Tuivailala, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.74 Magill, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.48

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thornton 6 5 3 3 4 3 86 5.30 Gaviglio 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.48 Mayza, L, 1-2 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 4.24 Law 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.70

Inherited runners-scored_Guilbeau 1-0, Grotz 1-0. WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:48. A_22,073 (53,506).

