Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle 4, Toronto 3

August 17, 2019 6:02 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 4 6 4 5 5
Lopes lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .258
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Narváez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242
Nola 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .310
Vogelbach dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .223
Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .279
Broxton cf 1 0 0 2 1 0 .152
Moore rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 9 3 3 6
Bichette ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .349
Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Guerrero Jr. 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .228
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Smoak dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .214
Fisher lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .162
McKinney rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .219
McGuire c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .265
1-Hernández pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Seattle 010 200 010_4 6 1
Toronto 010 010 100_3 9 1

1-ran for McGuire in the 9th.

E_McClain (1), Drury (2). LOB_Seattle 4, Toronto 7. 2B_Vogelbach (16), Smoak (12), Drury (17), McGuire (2). HR_Nola (5), off Thornton; Seager (15), off Mayza; Bichette (5), off Guilbeau; McGuire (3), off Bass. RBIs_Broxton 2 (4), Nola (12), Seager (38), McKinney (21), Bichette (9), McGuire (4). CS_Bichette (4), Gordon (4), Broxton (3). SF_Broxton 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Lopes, Seager); Toronto 4 (McGuire, Tellez, Bichette). RISP_Seattle 0 for 5; Toronto 1 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gordon, Crawford. GIDP_Crawford, Grichuk.

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Gordon, Nola); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Guerrero Jr., Tellez).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClain 2 3 1 1 1 0 29 4.50
Gearrin 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 22 3.89
Guilbeau, H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 0 24 9.00
Grotz, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 27 4.26
Bass, W, 2-4 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 3.67
Tuivailala, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.74
Magill, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.48
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thornton 6 5 3 3 4 3 86 5.30
Gaviglio 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.48
Mayza, L, 1-2 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 4.24
Law 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.70

Inherited runners-scored_Guilbeau 1-0, Grotz 1-0. WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:48. A_22,073 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US