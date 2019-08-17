Seattle 4, Toronto 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|5
|5
|
|Lopes lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Nola 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Broxton cf
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.152
|Moore rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|3
|6
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.349
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Smoak dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.214
|Fisher lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.162
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|1-Hernández pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Seattle
|010
|200
|010_4
|6
|1
|Toronto
|010
|010
|100_3
|9
|1
1-ran for McGuire in the 9th.
E_McClain (1), Drury (2). LOB_Seattle 4, Toronto 7. 2B_Vogelbach (16), Smoak (12), Drury (17), McGuire (2). HR_Nola (5), off Thornton; Seager (15), off Mayza; Bichette (5), off Guilbeau; McGuire (3), off Bass. RBIs_Broxton 2 (4), Nola (12), Seager (38), McKinney (21), Bichette (9), McGuire (4). CS_Bichette (4), Gordon (4), Broxton (3). SF_Broxton 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Lopes, Seager); Toronto 4 (McGuire, Tellez, Bichette). RISP_Seattle 0 for 5; Toronto 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Gordon, Crawford. GIDP_Crawford, Grichuk.
DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Gordon, Nola); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Guerrero Jr., Tellez).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClain
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|29
|4.50
|Gearrin
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|3.89
|Guilbeau, H, 1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|9.00
|Grotz, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|4.26
|Bass, W, 2-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|3.67
|Tuivailala, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.74
|Magill, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.48
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|86
|5.30
|Gaviglio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.48
|Mayza, L, 1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4.24
|Law
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored_Guilbeau 1-0, Grotz 1-0. WP_Thornton.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:48. A_22,073 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.