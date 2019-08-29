Seattle 5, Texas 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 7 3 5 7 Smith rf 3 1 2 0 2 1 .234 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Nola 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .284 Seager 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .251 Narváez c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .282 Vogelbach dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .214 1-Broxton pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .130 Fraley cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .167 Moore lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .200 Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .275

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 2 1 7 Choo rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Santana ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Calhoun lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .284 Solak dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .375 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .192 Forsythe 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .230 Heineman cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .171 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .232 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .162

Seattle 030 000 002_5 7 0 Texas 110 100 000_3 7 2

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.

E_Forsythe (10), Kiner-Falefa (3), Santana (12). LOB_Seattle 10, Texas 4. 2B_Fraley (2), Heineman (3), Kiner-Falefa (11). HR_Calhoun (16), off F.Hernández. RBIs_Moore (20), Nola (18), Narváez (49), Calhoun (35), Kiner-Falefa (19). SB_Smith (37), Solak (1), Gordon (19). SF_Nola. S_Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Crawford, Gordon, Narváez, Seager, Broxton); Texas 2 (Mathis, Forsythe). RISP_Seattle 2 for 11; Texas 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Heineman. GIDP_Heineman.

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Gordon).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA F.Hernández 5 5 3 3 1 3 87 6.02 Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 1.69 Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.26 Magill, W, 2-1 2 1 0 0 0 2 24 3.52

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn 6 4 3 1 2 5 103 3.77 Martin 2 1 0 0 1 1 33 4.56 Leclerc, L, 2-4 1 2 2 2 2 1 26 4.37

HBP_Lynn 2 (Moore,Seager).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:09. A_16,591 (49,115).

