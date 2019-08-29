Seattle 5, Texas 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|3
|5
|7
|
|Smith rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.234
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Nola 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Narváez c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.214
|1-Broxton pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Fraley cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Moore lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|1
|7
|
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Santana ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Solak dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|Forsythe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Heineman cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Seattle
|030
|000
|002_5
|7
|0
|Texas
|110
|100
|000_3
|7
|2
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.
E_Forsythe (10), Kiner-Falefa (3), Santana (12). LOB_Seattle 10, Texas 4. 2B_Fraley (2), Heineman (3), Kiner-Falefa (11). HR_Calhoun (16), off F.Hernández. RBIs_Moore (20), Nola (18), Narváez (49), Calhoun (35), Kiner-Falefa (19). SB_Smith (37), Solak (1), Gordon (19). SF_Nola. S_Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Crawford, Gordon, Narváez, Seager, Broxton); Texas 2 (Mathis, Forsythe). RISP_Seattle 2 for 11; Texas 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Heineman. GIDP_Heineman.
DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Gordon).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|F.Hernández
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|87
|6.02
|Guilbeau
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.69
|Tuivailala
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.26
|Magill, W, 2-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.52
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|6
|
|4
|3
|1
|2
|5
|103
|3.77
|Martin
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|4.56
|Leclerc, L, 2-4
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|26
|4.37
HBP_Lynn 2 (Moore,Seager).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:09. A_16,591 (49,115).
