Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle 5, Texas 3

August 29, 2019 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 7 3 5 7
Smith rf 3 1 2 0 2 1 .234
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Nola 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .284
Seager 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .251
Narváez c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .282
Vogelbach dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .214
1-Broxton pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .130
Fraley cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .167
Moore lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .200
Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .275
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 2 1 7
Choo rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Santana ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Calhoun lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .284
Solak dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .375
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .192
Forsythe 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .230
Heineman cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .171
Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .232
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .162
Seattle 030 000 002_5 7 0
Texas 110 100 000_3 7 2

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.

E_Forsythe (10), Kiner-Falefa (3), Santana (12). LOB_Seattle 10, Texas 4. 2B_Fraley (2), Heineman (3), Kiner-Falefa (11). HR_Calhoun (16), off F.Hernández. RBIs_Moore (20), Nola (18), Narváez (49), Calhoun (35), Kiner-Falefa (19). SB_Smith (37), Solak (1), Gordon (19). SF_Nola. S_Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Crawford, Gordon, Narváez, Seager, Broxton); Texas 2 (Mathis, Forsythe). RISP_Seattle 2 for 11; Texas 2 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Heineman. GIDP_Heineman.

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Gordon).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
F.Hernández 5 5 3 3 1 3 87 6.02
Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 1.69
Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.26
Magill, W, 2-1 2 1 0 0 0 2 24 3.52
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn 6 4 3 1 2 5 103 3.77
Martin 2 1 0 0 1 1 33 4.56
Leclerc, L, 2-4 1 2 2 2 2 1 26 4.37

HBP_Lynn 2 (Moore,Seager).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:09. A_16,591 (49,115).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space