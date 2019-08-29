Listen Live Sports

Seattle 5, Texas 3

August 29, 2019 11:29 pm
 
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 7 3 Totals 33 3 7 2
Smith rf 3 1 2 0 Choo rf 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Santana ss 4 0 0 0
Nola 1b 4 0 0 1 Calhoun lf 4 1 1 1
Seager 3b 3 1 1 0 Solak dh 4 1 2 0
Narváez c 5 0 1 1 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
Vogelbach dh 2 1 0 0 Forsythe 1b 4 0 2 0
Broxton pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Heineman cf 4 1 1 0
Fraley cf 4 1 2 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 1 1
Moore lf 3 0 0 1 Mathis c 3 0 0 0
Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0
Seattle 030 000 002 5
Texas 110 100 000 3

E_Forsythe (10), Kiner-Falefa (3), Santana (12). DP_Seattle 1, Texas 0. LOB_Seattle 10, Texas 4. 2B_Fraley (2), Heineman (3), Kiner-Falefa (11). HR_Calhoun (16). SB_Smith (37), Solak (1), Gordon (19). SF_Nola (1). S_Crawford (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
F.Hernández 5 5 3 3 1 3
Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 0
Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 2
Magill W,2-1 2 1 0 0 0 2
Texas
Lynn 6 4 3 1 2 5
Martin 2 1 0 0 1 1
Leclerc L,2-4 1 2 2 2 2 1

HBP_Lynn 2 (Moore,Seager).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:09. A_16,591 (49,115).

