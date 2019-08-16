Seattle 7, Detroit 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|14
|7
|4
|11
|
|Smith rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Narváez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.291
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.242
|Nola 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Lopes lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Gordon 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.156
|Moore 2b-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.206
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|0
|9
|
|Reyes lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Lugo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Castro cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Demeritte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Hicks c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Beckham 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Seattle
|003
|000
|211_7
|14
|1
|Detroit
|000
|200
|000_2
|8
|0
E_Crawford (10). LOB_Seattle 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Narváez (9), Seager (11), Gordon (9), Crawford (18). 3B_Reyes (3). HR_Moore (5), off Hall; Cabrera (9), off Milone. RBIs_Seager 3 (37), Nola (11), Moore (13), Narváez (43), Smith (30), Lugo (12), Cabrera (48). SB_Smith 2 (34), Gordon (17). CS_Smith (8). SF_Lugo.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Broxton, Nola, Seager, Vogelbach, Gordon); Detroit 4 (Demeritte, Lugo, Castro). RISP_Seattle 5 for 15; Detroit 0 for 4.
LIDP_Seager, Cabrera. GIDP_Reyes, Goodrum.
DP_Seattle 3 (Smith, Nola, Smith; Crawford, Moore, Nola; Nola, Crawford, Nola); Detroit 1 (Castro, Beckham, Castro).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wisler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.19
|Milone, W, 2-7
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|58
|4.69
|Gearrin, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.06
|Tuivailala, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.93
|Magill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.86
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.51
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, L, 3-11
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|8
|93
|3.75
|Hall
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|28
|5.68
|Ramirez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.06
|McKay
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|9.00
|Alexander
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|6.59
Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 1-0, Ramirez 2-1. HBP_Hall (Smith). WP_Turnbull. PB_Hicks (3).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:51. A_19,440 (41,297).
