Seattle 7, Detroit 2

August 16, 2019 5:54 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 14 7 4 11
Smith rf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .238
Crawford ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .241
Narváez c 3 1 2 1 2 1 .291
Seager 3b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .242
Nola 1b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .303
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .224
Lopes lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .240
Gordon 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .278
Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .156
Moore 2b-lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .206
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 8 2 0 9
Reyes lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .275
Lugo 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .233
Cabrera dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .284
Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Dixon 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .261
Castro cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .284
Demeritte rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Hicks c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .204
Beckham 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .214
Seattle 003 000 211_7 14 1
Detroit 000 200 000_2 8 0

E_Crawford (10). LOB_Seattle 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Narváez (9), Seager (11), Gordon (9), Crawford (18). 3B_Reyes (3). HR_Moore (5), off Hall; Cabrera (9), off Milone. RBIs_Seager 3 (37), Nola (11), Moore (13), Narváez (43), Smith (30), Lugo (12), Cabrera (48). SB_Smith 2 (34), Gordon (17). CS_Smith (8). SF_Lugo.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Broxton, Nola, Seager, Vogelbach, Gordon); Detroit 4 (Demeritte, Lugo, Castro). RISP_Seattle 5 for 15; Detroit 0 for 4.

LIDP_Seager, Cabrera. GIDP_Reyes, Goodrum.

DP_Seattle 3 (Smith, Nola, Smith; Crawford, Moore, Nola; Nola, Crawford, Nola); Detroit 1 (Castro, Beckham, Castro).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wisler 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.19
Milone, W, 2-7 4 6 2 2 0 3 58 4.69
Gearrin, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.06
Tuivailala, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.93
Magill 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.86
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.51
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull, L, 3-11 5 6 3 3 2 8 93 3.75
Hall 1 2 2 2 1 1 28 5.68
Ramirez 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 5.06
McKay 1 2 1 1 0 2 13 9.00
Alexander 1 2 1 1 1 0 20 6.59

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 1-0, Ramirez 2-1. HBP_Hall (Smith). WP_Turnbull. PB_Hicks (3).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:51. A_19,440 (41,297).

