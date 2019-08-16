Listen Live Sports

Seattle 7, Detroit 2

August 16, 2019 5:55 pm
 
Seattle Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 14 7 Totals 32 2 8 2
Smith rf 4 1 3 1 Reyes lf 4 1 2 0
Crawford ss 4 2 1 0 Lugo 3b 3 0 1 1
Narváez c 3 1 2 1 Cabrera dh 4 1 1 1
Seager 3b 5 1 2 3 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0
Nola 1b 5 0 3 1 Dixon 1b 4 0 2 0
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 Castro cf 4 0 1 0
Lopes lf 3 0 1 0 Demeritte rf 3 0 0 0
Gordon 2b 2 1 1 0 Hicks c 3 0 0 0
Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 Beckham 2b 3 0 1 0
Moore 2b-lf 4 1 1 1
Seattle 003 000 211 7
Detroit 000 200 000 2

E_Crawford (10). DP_Seattle 3, Detroit 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Narváez (9), Seager (11), Gordon (9), Crawford (18). 3B_Reyes (3). HR_Moore (5), Cabrera (9). SB_Smith 2 (34), Gordon (17). SF_Lugo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Wisler 1 1 0 0 0 1
Milone W, 2-7 4 6 2 2 0 3
Gearrin H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tuivailala H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Magill 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Turnbull L, 3-11 5 6 3 3 2 8
Hall 1 2 2 2 1 1
Ramirez 1 2 0 0 0 0
McKay 1 2 1 1 0 2
Alexander 1 2 1 1 1 0

Milone pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Hall pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Hall (Smith). WP_Turnbull.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:51. A_19,440 (41,297).

