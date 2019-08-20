Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 4

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|6
|6
|8
|
|Smith rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Nola 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.318
|Seager 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.246
|Murphy c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.293
|Narváez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|Lopes lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Moore lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Broxton cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|4
|6
|
|Meadows rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.268
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|d’Arnaud 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Sogard 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.169
|Seattle
|200
|022
|100_7
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|020
|200
|000_4
|8
|1
E_Broxton (1), Duffy (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Nola (8), Seager (12), Lopes (2), Smith (19), Meadows (18), Kiermaier (16). HR_Seager (17), off Castillo; Murphy (16), off Beeks. RBIs_Seager 3 (42), Nola (17), Murphy 2 (35), Zunino (26), Meadows 2 (60), Kiermaier (46). SB_Pham (13), Lopes (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Broxton 2, Murphy, Narváez); Tampa Bay 4 (Duffy, Choi, Zunino). RISP_Seattle 1 for 10; Tampa Bay 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Meadows.
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wisler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|1.88
|Milone, W, 3-7
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|96
|4.84
|Tuivailala, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.59
|Bass, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|3.57
|Magill, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.18
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|23
|3.14
|Beeks, L, 5-2
|5
|
|4
|4
|2
|3
|4
|93
|4.13
|Milner
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|41
|4.50
|Kittredge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|4.06
IBB_off Milone (Pham). WP_Beeks.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Libka; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:25. A_7,455 (25,025).
