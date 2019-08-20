Listen Live Sports

Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 4

August 20, 2019 10:44 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 9 6 6 8
Smith rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .243
Nola 1b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .318
Seager 3b 3 2 2 3 2 0 .246
Murphy c 5 1 1 2 0 2 .293
Narváez dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .284
Lopes lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .273
Moore lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Broxton cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .143
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 8 4 4 6
Meadows rf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .277
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .268
Choi dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .257
d’Arnaud 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .260
Sogard 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Adames ss 4 2 3 0 0 1 .243
Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .241
Zunino c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .169
Seattle 200 022 100_7 9 1
Tampa Bay 020 200 000_4 8 1

E_Broxton (1), Duffy (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Nola (8), Seager (12), Lopes (2), Smith (19), Meadows (18), Kiermaier (16). HR_Seager (17), off Castillo; Murphy (16), off Beeks. RBIs_Seager 3 (42), Nola (17), Murphy 2 (35), Zunino (26), Meadows 2 (60), Kiermaier (46). SB_Pham (13), Lopes (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Broxton 2, Murphy, Narváez); Tampa Bay 4 (Duffy, Choi, Zunino). RISP_Seattle 1 for 10; Tampa Bay 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Meadows.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wisler 1 1 0 0 1 0 26 1.88
Milone, W, 3-7 5 6 4 4 1 4 96 4.84
Tuivailala, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 1.59
Bass, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 29 3.57
Magill, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.18
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo 1 2 2 2 0 2 23 3.14
Beeks, L, 5-2 5 4 4 2 3 4 93 4.13
Milner 2 2 1 1 1 1 41 4.50
Kittredge 1 1 0 0 2 1 27 4.06

IBB_off Milone (Pham). WP_Beeks.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Libka; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:25. A_7,455 (25,025).

