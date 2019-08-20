Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 4

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|
|Smith rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|d’Arnaud 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narváez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sogard 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lopes lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Moore lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Broxton cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|200
|022
|100
|—
|7
|Tampa Bay
|020
|200
|000
|—
|4
E_Broxton (1), Duffy (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Nola (8), Seager (12), Lopes (2), Smith (19), Meadows (18), Kiermaier (16). HR_Seager (17), Murphy (16). SB_Pham (13), Lopes (3).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wisler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Milone W,3-7
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Tuivailala H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bass H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Magill S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Beeks L,5-2
|5
|
|4
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Milner
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kittredge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
WP_Beeks.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Libka; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:25. A_7,455 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.