Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 4

August 20, 2019 10:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 9 6 Totals 35 4 8 4
Smith rf 5 0 1 0 Meadows rf 5 0 1 2
Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 Pham lf 3 0 0 0
Nola 1b 4 1 1 1 Choi dh 4 0 0 0
Seager 3b 3 2 2 3 d’Arnaud 1b 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 5 1 1 2 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0
Narváez dh 4 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 4 1 1 0
Lopes lf 4 1 2 0 Adames ss 4 2 3 0
Moore lf 0 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 1
Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 Zunino c 4 0 1 1
Broxton cf 4 1 0 0
Seattle 200 022 100 7
Tampa Bay 020 200 000 4

E_Broxton (1), Duffy (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Nola (8), Seager (12), Lopes (2), Smith (19), Meadows (18), Kiermaier (16). HR_Seager (17), Murphy (16). SB_Pham (13), Lopes (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Wisler 1 1 0 0 1 0
Milone W,3-7 5 6 4 4 1 4
Tuivailala H,4 1 0 0 0 1 0
Bass H,3 1 1 0 0 1 1
Magill S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Castillo 1 2 2 2 0 2
Beeks L,5-2 5 4 4 2 3 4
Milner 2 2 1 1 1 1
Kittredge 1 1 0 0 2 1

WP_Beeks.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Libka; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

Advertisement

T_3:25. A_7,455 (25,025).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars