Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 7 9 6 Totals 35 4 8 4 Smith rf 5 0 1 0 Meadows rf 5 0 1 2 Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 Pham lf 3 0 0 0 Nola 1b 4 1 1 1 Choi dh 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 3 2 2 3 d’Arnaud 1b 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 5 1 1 2 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 Narváez dh 4 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 4 1 1 0 Lopes lf 4 1 2 0 Adames ss 4 2 3 0 Moore lf 0 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 1 Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 Zunino c 4 0 1 1 Broxton cf 4 1 0 0

Seattle 200 022 100 — 7 Tampa Bay 020 200 000 — 4

E_Broxton (1), Duffy (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Nola (8), Seager (12), Lopes (2), Smith (19), Meadows (18), Kiermaier (16). HR_Seager (17), Murphy (16). SB_Pham (13), Lopes (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Wisler 1 1 0 0 1 0 Milone W,3-7 5 6 4 4 1 4 Tuivailala H,4 1 0 0 0 1 0 Bass H,3 1 1 0 0 1 1 Magill S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Tampa Bay Castillo 1 2 2 2 0 2 Beeks L,5-2 5 4 4 2 3 4 Milner 2 2 1 1 1 1 Kittredge 1 1 0 0 2 1

WP_Beeks.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Libka; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

Advertisement

T_3:25. A_7,455 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.