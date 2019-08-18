Listen Live Sports

Seattle 7, Toronto 0

August 18, 2019 3:40 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 11 7 4 7
Lopes lf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .286
Gordon ss-2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Nola 2b-1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .314
Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242
Santana dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Vogelbach 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .225
Smith rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Murphy c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .284
Broxton cf 3 2 1 1 1 2 .167
Moore rf-ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .201
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 2 0 1 8
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .209
Grichuk rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Tellez dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .227
Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .215
McKinney lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Seattle 010 300 102_7 11 0
Toronto 000 000 000_0 2 0

LOB_Seattle 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Murphy (9), Moore (10), Drury (18). HR_Seager (16), off Font; Nola (6), off Pannone; Murphy (13), off Pannone; Broxton (2), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Seager (39), Nola (13), Murphy 2 (29), Broxton (5), Moore (14), Lopes (8). SB_Murphy (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Broxton, Murphy); Toronto 1 (Bichette). RISP_Seattle 1 for 4; Toronto 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Santana. GIDP_Nola, Gordon, Jansen.

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Nola, Vogelbach); Toronto 3 (Bichette, Smoak; Bichette, Biggio, Smoak; Biggio, Bichette, Smoak).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, W, 5-8 9 2 0 0 1 8 96 5.19
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Font, L, 1-1 2 3 1 1 0 3 40 2.45
Pannone 3 2-3 4 3 3 2 2 54 6.44
Gaviglio 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 26 4.52
Shafer 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 2.20
Godley 1 2 2 2 1 0 12 8.53

Inherited runners-scored_Gaviglio 1-0. IBB_off Shafer (Vogelbach).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:25. A_23,604 (53,506).

