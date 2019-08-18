Seattle 7, Toronto 0

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|4
|7
|
|Lopes lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Gordon ss-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Nola 2b-1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Vogelbach 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.225
|Smith rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Broxton cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.167
|Moore rf-ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.201
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Tellez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|McKinney lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Seattle
|010
|300
|102_7
|11
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
LOB_Seattle 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Murphy (9), Moore (10), Drury (18). HR_Seager (16), off Font; Nola (6), off Pannone; Murphy (13), off Pannone; Broxton (2), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Seager (39), Nola (13), Murphy 2 (29), Broxton (5), Moore (14), Lopes (8). SB_Murphy (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Broxton, Murphy); Toronto 1 (Bichette). RISP_Seattle 1 for 4; Toronto 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Santana. GIDP_Nola, Gordon, Jansen.
DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Nola, Vogelbach); Toronto 3 (Bichette, Smoak; Bichette, Biggio, Smoak; Biggio, Bichette, Smoak).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, W, 5-8
|9
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|96
|5.19
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Font, L, 1-1
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|40
|2.45
|Pannone
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|54
|6.44
|Gaviglio
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|4.52
|Shafer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.20
|Godley
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|8.53
Inherited runners-scored_Gaviglio 1-0. IBB_off Shafer (Vogelbach).
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:25. A_23,604 (53,506).
