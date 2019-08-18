Seattle 7, Toronto 0

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lopes lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon ss-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola 2b-1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogelbach 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tellez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Broxton cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|McKinney lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore rf-ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|010
|300
|102
|—
|7
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Seattle 1, Toronto 3. LOB_Seattle 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Murphy (8), Moore (9), Drury (17). HR_Seager (15), Nola (5), Murphy (12), Broxton (1). SB_Murphy (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi W,4-8
|9
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Font L,1-0
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Pannone
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Gaviglio
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Shafer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Godley
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:25. A_23,604 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.