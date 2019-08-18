Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Seattle 7, Toronto 0

August 18, 2019 3:40 pm
 
Seattle Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 11 7 Totals 28 0 2 0
Lopes lf 4 0 2 1 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0
Gordon ss-2b 5 0 1 0 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0
Nola 2b-1b 5 1 2 1 Grichuk rf 3 0 1 0
Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 Hernández cf 3 0 0 0
Santana dh 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0
Vogelbach 1b 2 1 1 0 Tellez dh 2 0 0 0
Smith rf 0 0 0 0 Drury 3b 3 0 1 0
Murphy c 4 1 2 2 Jansen c 3 0 0 0
Broxton cf 3 2 1 1 McKinney lf 3 0 0 0
Moore rf-ss 4 1 1 1
Seattle 010 300 102 7
Toronto 000 000 000 0

DP_Seattle 1, Toronto 3. LOB_Seattle 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Murphy (8), Moore (9), Drury (17). HR_Seager (15), Nola (5), Murphy (12), Broxton (1). SB_Murphy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi W,4-8 9 2 0 0 1 8
Toronto
Font L,1-0 2 3 1 1 0 3
Pannone 3 2-3 4 3 3 2 2
Gaviglio 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Shafer 1 1 0 0 1 1
Godley 1 2 2 2 1 0

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:25. A_23,604 (53,506).

