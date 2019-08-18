Seattle 7, Toronto 0

Seattle Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 7 11 7 Totals 28 0 2 0 Lopes lf 4 0 2 1 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Gordon ss-2b 5 0 1 0 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 Nola 2b-1b 5 1 2 1 Grichuk rf 3 0 1 0 Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 Santana dh 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 Vogelbach 1b 2 1 1 0 Tellez dh 2 0 0 0 Smith rf 0 0 0 0 Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 Murphy c 4 1 2 2 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 Broxton cf 3 2 1 1 McKinney lf 3 0 0 0 Moore rf-ss 4 1 1 1

Seattle 010 300 102 — 7 Toronto 000 000 000 — 0

DP_Seattle 1, Toronto 3. LOB_Seattle 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Murphy (8), Moore (9), Drury (17). HR_Seager (15), Nola (5), Murphy (12), Broxton (1). SB_Murphy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Kikuchi W,4-8 9 2 0 0 1 8

Toronto Font L,1-0 2 3 1 1 0 3 Pannone 3 2-3 4 3 3 2 2 Gaviglio 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Shafer 1 1 0 0 1 1 Godley 1 2 2 2 1 0

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:25. A_23,604 (53,506).

