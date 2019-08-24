Seattle 7, Toronto 4

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 4 11 4 3 8 Bichette ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .333 Fisher lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .167 Guerrero Jr. dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .281 Grichuk rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .238 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .213 Hernández cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .223 Biggio 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .208 Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224 McGuire c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 12 5 8 8 Smith rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .235 Crawford ss 4 2 1 1 1 0 .250 Nola 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .307 Seager 3b 3 0 2 2 2 0 .247 Narváez c 4 1 2 1 1 1 .286 Vogelbach dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Lopes lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .286 Broxton lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .140 Fraley cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .125 Gordon 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .282

Toronto 201 001 000_4 11 1 Seattle 021 013 00x_7 12 1

E_Thornton (1), Smith (5). LOB_Toronto 10, Seattle 13. 2B_Hernández (14), Grichuk (22), Seager 2 (14), Gordon (10). 3B_Gordon (5). HR_Narváez (18), off Thornton; Crawford (6), off Thornton. RBIs_Smoak (53), Hernández 2 (49), Guerrero Jr. (56), Narváez (44), Gordon (28), Seager 2 (45), Crawford (40), Lopes (10). SB_Fisher (1), Smith 2 (36). S_Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Drury, McGuire, Grichuk 2); Seattle 9 (Seager, Smith, Vogelbach, Fraley 3, Nola). RISP_Toronto 4 for 13; Seattle 1 for 18.

Runners moved up_Grichuk, Biggio, Guerrero Jr., Crawford. GIDP_Smith.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thornton 4 9 4 3 1 4 80 5.34 Boshers 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.59 Gaviglio, L, 4-2 2-3 1 3 3 3 1 32 4.82 Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 4.28 Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 26 8.44 Shafer 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 3.19

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sheffield 4 7 3 3 3 3 86 6.43 Grotz 1 1-3 2 1 0 0 1 26 3.52 Wisler, W, 1-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 1.80 Tuivailala, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.46 Bass, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.47 Magill, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.38

Inherited runners-scored_Boshers 1-0, Gaviglio 2-0, Mayza 3-1, Ramirez 3-1, Wisler 2-1. WP_Mayza, Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:51. A_34,706 (47,943).

