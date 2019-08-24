Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle 7, Toronto 4

August 24, 2019 2:12 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 4 11 4 3 8
Bichette ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .333
Fisher lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .167
Guerrero Jr. dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .281
Grichuk rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .238
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .213
Hernández cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .223
Biggio 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .208
Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224
McGuire c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 12 5 8 8
Smith rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .235
Crawford ss 4 2 1 1 1 0 .250
Nola 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .307
Seager 3b 3 0 2 2 2 0 .247
Narváez c 4 1 2 1 1 1 .286
Vogelbach dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .220
Lopes lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .286
Broxton lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .140
Fraley cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .125
Gordon 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .282
Toronto 201 001 000_4 11 1
Seattle 021 013 00x_7 12 1

E_Thornton (1), Smith (5). LOB_Toronto 10, Seattle 13. 2B_Hernández (14), Grichuk (22), Seager 2 (14), Gordon (10). 3B_Gordon (5). HR_Narváez (18), off Thornton; Crawford (6), off Thornton. RBIs_Smoak (53), Hernández 2 (49), Guerrero Jr. (56), Narváez (44), Gordon (28), Seager 2 (45), Crawford (40), Lopes (10). SB_Fisher (1), Smith 2 (36). S_Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Drury, McGuire, Grichuk 2); Seattle 9 (Seager, Smith, Vogelbach, Fraley 3, Nola). RISP_Toronto 4 for 13; Seattle 1 for 18.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Grichuk, Biggio, Guerrero Jr., Crawford. GIDP_Smith.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Smoak).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thornton 4 9 4 3 1 4 80 5.34
Boshers 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.59
Gaviglio, L, 4-2 2-3 1 3 3 3 1 32 4.82
Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 4.28
Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 26 8.44
Shafer 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 3.19
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sheffield 4 7 3 3 3 3 86 6.43
Grotz 1 1-3 2 1 0 0 1 26 3.52
Wisler, W, 1-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 1.80
Tuivailala, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.46
Bass, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.47
Magill, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.38

Inherited runners-scored_Boshers 1-0, Gaviglio 2-0, Mayza 3-1, Ramirez 3-1, Wisler 2-1. WP_Mayza, Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:51. A_34,706 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow