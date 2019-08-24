Seattle 7, Toronto 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|3
|8
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Fisher lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.281
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.213
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.223
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|5
|8
|8
|
|Smith rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Nola 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.307
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.247
|Narváez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Lopes lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.286
|Broxton lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.140
|Fraley cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Toronto
|201
|001
|000_4
|11
|1
|Seattle
|021
|013
|00x_7
|12
|1
E_Thornton (1), Smith (5). LOB_Toronto 10, Seattle 13. 2B_Hernández (14), Grichuk (22), Seager 2 (14), Gordon (10). 3B_Gordon (5). HR_Narváez (18), off Thornton; Crawford (6), off Thornton. RBIs_Smoak (53), Hernández 2 (49), Guerrero Jr. (56), Narváez (44), Gordon (28), Seager 2 (45), Crawford (40), Lopes (10). SB_Fisher (1), Smith 2 (36). S_Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Drury, McGuire, Grichuk 2); Seattle 9 (Seager, Smith, Vogelbach, Fraley 3, Nola). RISP_Toronto 4 for 13; Seattle 1 for 18.
Runners moved up_Grichuk, Biggio, Guerrero Jr., Crawford. GIDP_Smith.
DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Smoak).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton
|4
|
|9
|4
|3
|1
|4
|80
|5.34
|Boshers
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.59
|Gaviglio, L, 4-2
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|32
|4.82
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.28
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|26
|8.44
|Shafer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.19
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheffield
|4
|
|7
|3
|3
|3
|3
|86
|6.43
|Grotz
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|3.52
|Wisler, W, 1-0
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.80
|Tuivailala, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.46
|Bass, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.47
|Magill, S, 3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.38
Inherited runners-scored_Boshers 1-0, Gaviglio 2-0, Mayza 3-1, Ramirez 3-1, Wisler 2-1. WP_Mayza, Ramirez.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:51. A_34,706 (47,943).
