Seattle 7, Toronto 4

Toronto Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 4 11 4 Totals 35 7 12 5 Bichette ss 5 1 3 0 Smith rf 3 1 1 0 Fisher lf 4 1 1 0 Crawford ss 4 2 1 1 Guerrero Jr. dh 5 0 1 1 Nola 1b 4 1 1 0 Grichuk rf 5 1 1 0 Seager 3b 3 0 2 2 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 1 Narváez c 4 1 2 1 Hernández cf 4 0 2 2 Vogelbach dh 5 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 1 0 Lopes lf 2 0 1 0 Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 Broxton lf 1 0 0 0 McGuire c 4 1 1 0 Fraley cf 5 1 1 0 Gordon 2b 4 1 3 1

Toronto 201 001 000 — 4 Seattle 021 013 00x — 7

E_Thornton (1), Smith (5). DP_Toronto 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Toronto 10, Seattle 13. 2B_Hernández (14), Grichuk (22), Seager 2 (14), Gordon (10). 3B_Gordon (5). HR_Narváez (18), Crawford (6). SB_Fisher (1), Smith 2 (36). S_Smith (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Thornton 4 9 4 3 1 4 Boshers 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Gaviglio L,4-2 2-3 1 3 3 3 1 Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Shafer 1 1 0 0 1 2

Seattle Sheffield 4 7 3 3 3 3 Grotz 1 1-3 2 1 0 0 1 Wisler W,1-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Tuivailala H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1 Bass H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Magill S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

Thornton pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Mayza, Ramirez.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:51. A_34,706 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.