Seattle 7, Toronto 4

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|5
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Smith rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fisher lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Nola 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Narváez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lopes lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Broxton lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fraley cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Toronto
|201
|001
|000
|—
|4
|Seattle
|021
|013
|00x
|—
|7
E_Thornton (1), Smith (5). DP_Toronto 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Toronto 10, Seattle 13. 2B_Hernández (14), Grichuk (22), Seager 2 (14), Gordon (10). 3B_Gordon (5). HR_Narváez (18), Crawford (6). SB_Fisher (1), Smith 2 (36). S_Smith (2).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thornton
|4
|
|9
|4
|3
|1
|4
|Boshers
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gaviglio L,4-2
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Shafer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sheffield
|4
|
|7
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Grotz
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Wisler W,1-0
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tuivailala H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bass H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Magill S,3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thornton pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
WP_Mayza, Ramirez.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:51. A_34,706 (47,943).
