Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|8
|4
|9
|
|Lopes lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Nola 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.320
|Seager 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Murphy c
|3
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.296
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Smith rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Broxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.158
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|3
|8
|
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|Meadows rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Duffy 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Brosseau 3b-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Seattle
|340
|110
|000_9
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|020
|000_3
|6
|2
E_Adames (15), Sogard (2). LOB_Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_d’Arnaud (11). HR_Murphy (15), off McKay; Nola (7), off McKay; Murphy (15), off Drake; Pham (19), off Gonzales; Meadows (21), off Gonzales. RBIs_Murphy 4 (33), Crawford (39), Nola 3 (16), Pham (54), Meadows 2 (60). SB_Lopes (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Vogelbach, Lopes); Tampa Bay 3 (Aguilar 2, d’Arnaud). RISP_Seattle 4 for 10; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Lopes, Gordon. GIDP_Seager.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Sogard, Adames, Choi).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 13-10
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|94
|4.30
|Swanson
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|7.01
|Guilbeau
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.50
|Gearrin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.79
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKay, L, 2-3
|2
|
|3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|59
|5.55
|Brosseau
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|4.60
|Roe
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|3.86
|Drake
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|3.71
|Anderson
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.14
HBP_Gonzales (Choi), Castillo (Broxton). WP_Swanson.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:04. A_9,152 (25,025).
