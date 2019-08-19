Listen Live Sports

Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 3

August 19, 2019 10:28 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 9 9 8 4 9
Lopes lf 5 1 0 0 0 2 .250
Crawford ss 4 2 2 1 1 0 .242
Nola 1b 4 2 2 3 1 0 .320
Seager 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Murphy c 3 2 3 4 1 0 .296
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Smith rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .235
Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .158
Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 3 8
Pham lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .268
Meadows rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .277
d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .262
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Aguilar dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .318
Duffy 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Brosseau 3b-p 3 0 0 0 1 2 .277
Seattle 340 110 000_9 9 0
Tampa Bay 100 020 000_3 6 2

E_Adames (15), Sogard (2). LOB_Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_d’Arnaud (11). HR_Murphy (15), off McKay; Nola (7), off McKay; Murphy (15), off Drake; Pham (19), off Gonzales; Meadows (21), off Gonzales. RBIs_Murphy 4 (33), Crawford (39), Nola 3 (16), Pham (54), Meadows 2 (60). SB_Lopes (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Vogelbach, Lopes); Tampa Bay 3 (Aguilar 2, d’Arnaud). RISP_Seattle 4 for 10; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Lopes, Gordon. GIDP_Seager.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Sogard, Adames, Choi).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, W, 13-10 5 5 3 3 2 5 94 4.30
Swanson 2 0 0 0 1 1 23 7.01
Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.50
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.79
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKay, L, 2-3 2 3 7 3 3 1 59 5.55
Brosseau 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 4.60
Roe 1 3 1 1 0 0 16 3.86
Drake 2 1 1 1 0 2 20 3.71
Anderson 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.14

HBP_Gonzales (Choi), Castillo (Broxton). WP_Swanson.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:04. A_9,152 (25,025).

