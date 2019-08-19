Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 9 9 8 Totals 33 3 6 3 Lopes lf 5 1 0 0 Pham lf 4 2 1 1 Crawford ss 4 2 2 1 Meadows rf 4 1 2 2 Nola 1b 4 2 2 3 d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0 Seager 3b 5 0 1 0 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 2 3 4 Aguilar dh 4 0 1 0 Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 0 0 0 0 Smith rf 4 1 0 0 Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0 Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 3b-p 3 0 0 0

Seattle 340 110 000 — 9 Tampa Bay 100 020 000 — 3

E_Adames (15), Sogard (2). DP_Seattle 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_d’Arnaud (11). HR_Murphy 2 (15), Nola (7), Pham (19), Meadows (21). SB_Lopes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gonzales W,13-10 5 5 3 3 2 5 Swanson 2 0 0 0 1 1 Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 1 Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 1

Tampa Bay McKay L,2-3 2 3 7 3 3 1 Brosseau 1 0 0 0 0 0 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 1 3 Roe 1 3 1 1 0 0 Drake 2 1 1 1 0 2 Anderson 1 2 0 0 0 1 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Gonzales (Choi), Castillo (Broxton). WP_Swanson.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:04. A_9,152 (25,025).

