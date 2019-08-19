Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 3

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|8
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Lopes lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Meadows rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Nola 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|2
|3
|4
|
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Broxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brosseau 3b-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|340
|110
|000
|—
|9
|Tampa Bay
|100
|020
|000
|—
|3
E_Adames (15), Sogard (2). DP_Seattle 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_d’Arnaud (11). HR_Murphy 2 (15), Nola (7), Pham (19), Meadows (21). SB_Lopes (2).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales W,13-10
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Swanson
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Guilbeau
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gearrin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKay L,2-3
|2
|
|3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|Brosseau
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Roe
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Drake
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Anderson
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Gonzales (Choi), Castillo (Broxton). WP_Swanson.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:04. A_9,152 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.