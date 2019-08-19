Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 3

August 19, 2019 10:28 pm
 
Seattle Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 9 9 8 Totals 33 3 6 3
Lopes lf 5 1 0 0 Pham lf 4 2 1 1
Crawford ss 4 2 2 1 Meadows rf 4 1 2 2
Nola 1b 4 2 2 3 d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0
Seager 3b 5 0 1 0 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 2 3 4 Aguilar dh 4 0 1 0
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 0 0 0 0
Smith rf 4 1 0 0 Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0
Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0
Brosseau 3b-p 3 0 0 0
Seattle 340 110 000 9
Tampa Bay 100 020 000 3

E_Adames (15), Sogard (2). DP_Seattle 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_d’Arnaud (11). HR_Murphy 2 (15), Nola (7), Pham (19), Meadows (21). SB_Lopes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,13-10 5 5 3 3 2 5
Swanson 2 0 0 0 1 1
Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
McKay L,2-3 2 3 7 3 3 1
Brosseau 1 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 1 3
Roe 1 3 1 1 0 0
Drake 2 1 1 1 0 2
Anderson 1 2 0 0 0 1
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Gonzales (Choi), Castillo (Broxton). WP_Swanson.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:04. A_9,152 (25,025).

