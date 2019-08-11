Servania scores twice, FC Dallas beats Minnesota United 5-3

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brandon Servania scored two goals, Michael Barrios had three assists and FC Dallas beat Minnesota United 5-3 on Saturday night.

Servania came on in the 75th minute and scored his first MLS goal in the 85th with a sliding finish from point-blank range of a cross by Barrios. The 20-year-old homegrown making his 10th career appearance then capped the scoring with a side-footer from the top of the 6-yard box in the third minute of stoppage time.

Minnesota United (11-8-5) had a seven-game unbeaten streak snapped. It lost for the first time since a 1-0 loss to Colorado on June 8.

Ryan Hollingshead, Santiago Mosquera and Reggie Cannon also scored for Dallas (10-9-6).

Advertisement

Ethan Finlay scored twice and Hassani Dotson also had a goal for Minnesota.

REAL SALT LAKE 2, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Corey Baird had his first multi-goal game to help Real Salt Lake beat Sporting Kansas City.

Baird, a 23-year-old homegrown, side-netted a low left-footer in the 70th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 lead. After a Sporting K.C. turnover near midfield, Jefferson Savarino lobbed a long pass from the right side to Baird on the left side of the area for the finish.

Real Salt Lake (11-9-4) is unbeaten in its last five games and has just one loss since June 1.

Johnny Russell bent a free kick just inside the post to give Sporting (7-10-7) a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute, but Baird answered in the 38th. Albert Rusnák banged a free kick off the post and Baird tapped in the rebound from point-blank range.

RAPIDS 2, EARTHQUAKES 1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio had a goal and an assist in Colorado’s victory over San Jose.

Rubio poked a roller around defender Guram Kashia inside the post to make it 2-1 in 73rd minute. Rubio has scored all six of his goals this season in his last eight games, including one in each of the last three.

Kellyn Acosta also scored for Colorado. The Rapids (7-12-5) have won back-to-back games following a four-game winless streak.

Acosta ripped a low right-footer from 25 yards out that deflected off the hand of goalkeeper Daniel Vega into the net to open the scoring in the 44th. After a failed clearance attempt by the Rapids, Danny Hoesen tapped it to Valeri Qazaishvili to tie it at 1 in the 62nd.

The Earthquakes (11-8-5) had their five-game unbeaten streak snapped

FC CINCINNATI 2, CREW 2, TIE

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes and Pedro Santos scored and Columbus overcame a two-goal deficit to tie FC Cincinnati in the first regular-season game between the in-state rivals.

Columbus (7-14-5) is unbeaten in its last five games.

Santos ripped a rising left-footer from 30 yards out past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton to tie it in the 62nd minute.

Darren Mattocks headed home a corner kick from Victor Ulloa in the 16th and Emmanuel Ledesma side-netted a finish in the 23rd minute to give Cincinnati a 2-0 lead. Roland Lamah played a cross from the left flank that slipped through three defenders in the area to Ledesma who patiently trapped it before blasting a right-footer.

Gyasi Zardes drew a foul, in the penalty area and converted from the spot in the 45th to make it 2-1 at halftime.

Expansion FC Cincinnati (5-17-3) is winless, with four losses, in its last five.

REVOLUTION 3, SOUNDERS 3, TIE

SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Gil converted a penalty in the 87th minute to give New England the tie with Seattle.

The penalty kick was awarded when Seattle’s Jordy Delem was called for a hand ball on Gil’s attempted cross in the penalty area.

Michael Mancienne and Gustavo Bou also scored for New England (9-9-7).

Harry Shipp scored twice and Nico Lodeiro also connected for Seattle (11-7-6).

FIRE 3, IMPACT 2

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Sebastian Schweinsteiger scored in the 88th minute to help Chicago beat Montreal.

Schweinsteiger slipped a header, off a corner kick from Djordje Mihailovic, inside the post to cap the scoring.

Dax McCarty and Nemanja Nikolic also scored for Chicago (7-10-9). Saphir Taïder and Bacary Sagna scored for Montreal (10-13-3).

ORLANDO CITY 1, TORONTO FC 1, TIE

TORONTO (AP) — Patrick Mullins tied it in the 77th minute and Toronto FC played to the draw with Orlando City.

Benji Michel scored for Orlando City (8-11-6) in the 69th minute. Toronto is 9-11-5.

TIMBERS 3, WHITECAPS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Marvin Loria scored the go-ahead goal in the 55th minute before Jeremy Ebobisse’s goal sealed it the 90th minute, and Portland beat Vancouver in a Cascadia Cup rivalry match.

Sebastian Blanco also scored for the Timbers, who were playing the first of a 10-match homestand at Providence Park. Portland (10-9-4) extended its unbeaten streak at home to six games.

The Cascadia Cup, created by supporters of the Timbers, Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders, is awarded to the winner of the head-to-head competition between the three teams each season, based on points.

Theo Bair scored for the Whitecaps (5-12-9).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.