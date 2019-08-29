Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sets of brothers who are teammates in the Big Ten

August 29, 2019 2:40 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

Sets of brothers who are teammates in the Big Ten, with position, class and hometown:

ILLINOIS

RB Chase Brown, sophomore; DB Sydney Brown, sophomore, London, Ontario.

IOWA

Advertisement

OL Landan Paulsen, senior; Levi Paulsen, senior, Moville, Iowa.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

TE Bryce Schulte, sophomore; WR Quinn Schulte, freshman, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

MICHIGAN

DB Gemon Green, sophomore; DB German Green, sophomore, DeSoto, Texas.

LB Geoffrey Reeves, senior, Detroit; LB Lawrence Reeves, freshman, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

QB Michael Sessa, senior; TE Will Sessa, freshman, Hinsdale, Illinois.

MICHIGAN STATE

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

S David Dowell, senior; S Michael Dowell, redshirt freshman, North Ridgewood, Ohio.

LB Tanner Hallock, sophomore; S Tate Hallock, freshman, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

DE Jacob Panasiuk, junior; DT Mike Panasiuk, senior, Roselle, Illinois.

DT Jacob Slade, redshirt freshman; DE Zach Slade, redshirt freshman, Lewis Center, Ohio.

LB Charles Willekes, freshman; DE Kenny Willekes, senior, Rockford, Michigan.

MARYLAND

DL Brandon Gaddy, sophomore; Breyon Gaddy, sophomore, Virginia Beach, Virginia.

DL B’Ahmad Miller, sophomore, Newark, Delaware; LB Bruce Miller, senior, Chester, Pennsylvania.

MINNESOTA

WR Brock Annexstad, sophomore; QB Zack Annexstad, sophomore, Norseland, Minnesota.

DB Austin Winfield, freshman; DB Antoine Winfield Jr., sophomore, The Woodlands, Texas.

NEBRASKA

DT Damion Daniels, sophomore; Darrion Daniels, senior, Dallas.

DE Carlos Davis, senior; Khalil Davis, senior, Blue Springs, Missouri.

OL Matt Farniok, junior; Will Farniok, redshirt freshman, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

OL Brant Banks, freshman; LS Brig Banks, sophomore, Houston.

RB Connor Ruth, redshirt freshman; Corbin Ruth, sophomore, Malcolm, Nebraska.

NORTHWESTERN

LB Chris Bergin, junior; DB Joe Bergin, senior, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

LB Blake Gallagher, junior; LB Bryce Gallagher, freshman, Raynham, Massachusetts.

DL Alex Miller, senior; Samdup Miller, junior, Houston.

OHIO STATE

LS Liam McCullough, senior; LS Roen McCullough, sophomore, Columbus, Ohio.

RUTGERS

WR Hunter Hayek, junior; WR Tyler Hayek, sophomore, Wayne, New Jersey.

RB Aaron Young, freshman; DB Avery Young, sophomore, Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

WISCONSIN

FB John Chenal, sophomore; LB Leo Chenal, freshman, Grantsburg, Wisconsin.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
8|29 Washington DC-Reston Cybersecurity...
8|29 Breakfast & Learn
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs