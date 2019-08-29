Sets of brothers who are teammates in the Big Ten, with position, class and hometown:

ILLINOIS

RB Chase Brown, sophomore; DB Sydney Brown, sophomore, London, Ontario.

IOWA

OL Landan Paulsen, senior; Levi Paulsen, senior, Moville, Iowa.

TE Bryce Schulte, sophomore; WR Quinn Schulte, freshman, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

MICHIGAN

DB Gemon Green, sophomore; DB German Green, sophomore, DeSoto, Texas.

LB Geoffrey Reeves, senior, Detroit; LB Lawrence Reeves, freshman, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

QB Michael Sessa, senior; TE Will Sessa, freshman, Hinsdale, Illinois.

MICHIGAN STATE

S David Dowell, senior; S Michael Dowell, redshirt freshman, North Ridgewood, Ohio.

LB Tanner Hallock, sophomore; S Tate Hallock, freshman, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

DE Jacob Panasiuk, junior; DT Mike Panasiuk, senior, Roselle, Illinois.

DT Jacob Slade, redshirt freshman; DE Zach Slade, redshirt freshman, Lewis Center, Ohio.

LB Charles Willekes, freshman; DE Kenny Willekes, senior, Rockford, Michigan.

MARYLAND

DL Brandon Gaddy, sophomore; Breyon Gaddy, sophomore, Virginia Beach, Virginia.

DL B’Ahmad Miller, sophomore, Newark, Delaware; LB Bruce Miller, senior, Chester, Pennsylvania.

MINNESOTA

WR Brock Annexstad, sophomore; QB Zack Annexstad, sophomore, Norseland, Minnesota.

DB Austin Winfield, freshman; DB Antoine Winfield Jr., sophomore, The Woodlands, Texas.

NEBRASKA

DT Damion Daniels, sophomore; Darrion Daniels, senior, Dallas.

DE Carlos Davis, senior; Khalil Davis, senior, Blue Springs, Missouri.

OL Matt Farniok, junior; Will Farniok, redshirt freshman, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

OL Brant Banks, freshman; LS Brig Banks, sophomore, Houston.

RB Connor Ruth, redshirt freshman; Corbin Ruth, sophomore, Malcolm, Nebraska.

NORTHWESTERN

LB Chris Bergin, junior; DB Joe Bergin, senior, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

LB Blake Gallagher, junior; LB Bryce Gallagher, freshman, Raynham, Massachusetts.

DL Alex Miller, senior; Samdup Miller, junior, Houston.

OHIO STATE

LS Liam McCullough, senior; LS Roen McCullough, sophomore, Columbus, Ohio.

RUTGERS

WR Hunter Hayek, junior; WR Tyler Hayek, sophomore, Wayne, New Jersey.

RB Aaron Young, freshman; DB Avery Young, sophomore, Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

WISCONSIN

FB John Chenal, sophomore; LB Leo Chenal, freshman, Grantsburg, Wisconsin.

