Sets of brothers who are teammates in the Big Ten, with position, class and hometown:
ILLINOIS
RB Chase Brown, sophomore; DB Sydney Brown, sophomore, London, Ontario.
IOWA
OL Landan Paulsen, senior; Levi Paulsen, senior, Moville, Iowa.
TE Bryce Schulte, sophomore; WR Quinn Schulte, freshman, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
MICHIGAN
DB Gemon Green, sophomore; DB German Green, sophomore, DeSoto, Texas.
LB Geoffrey Reeves, senior, Detroit; LB Lawrence Reeves, freshman, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
QB Michael Sessa, senior; TE Will Sessa, freshman, Hinsdale, Illinois.
MICHIGAN STATE
S David Dowell, senior; S Michael Dowell, redshirt freshman, North Ridgewood, Ohio.
LB Tanner Hallock, sophomore; S Tate Hallock, freshman, Grand Rapids, Michigan.
DE Jacob Panasiuk, junior; DT Mike Panasiuk, senior, Roselle, Illinois.
DT Jacob Slade, redshirt freshman; DE Zach Slade, redshirt freshman, Lewis Center, Ohio.
LB Charles Willekes, freshman; DE Kenny Willekes, senior, Rockford, Michigan.
MARYLAND
DL Brandon Gaddy, sophomore; Breyon Gaddy, sophomore, Virginia Beach, Virginia.
DL B’Ahmad Miller, sophomore, Newark, Delaware; LB Bruce Miller, senior, Chester, Pennsylvania.
MINNESOTA
WR Brock Annexstad, sophomore; QB Zack Annexstad, sophomore, Norseland, Minnesota.
DB Austin Winfield, freshman; DB Antoine Winfield Jr., sophomore, The Woodlands, Texas.
NEBRASKA
DT Damion Daniels, sophomore; Darrion Daniels, senior, Dallas.
DE Carlos Davis, senior; Khalil Davis, senior, Blue Springs, Missouri.
OL Matt Farniok, junior; Will Farniok, redshirt freshman, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
OL Brant Banks, freshman; LS Brig Banks, sophomore, Houston.
RB Connor Ruth, redshirt freshman; Corbin Ruth, sophomore, Malcolm, Nebraska.
NORTHWESTERN
LB Chris Bergin, junior; DB Joe Bergin, senior, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
LB Blake Gallagher, junior; LB Bryce Gallagher, freshman, Raynham, Massachusetts.
DL Alex Miller, senior; Samdup Miller, junior, Houston.
OHIO STATE
LS Liam McCullough, senior; LS Roen McCullough, sophomore, Columbus, Ohio.
RUTGERS
WR Hunter Hayek, junior; WR Tyler Hayek, sophomore, Wayne, New Jersey.
RB Aaron Young, freshman; DB Avery Young, sophomore, Coatesville, Pennsylvania.
WISCONSIN
FB John Chenal, sophomore; LB Leo Chenal, freshman, Grantsburg, Wisconsin.
