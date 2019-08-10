Listen Live Sports

Sharp strikes as Sheffield United grabs point on EPL return

August 10, 2019 12:22 pm
 
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Substitute Billy Sharp scored a late equalizer as newly promoted Sheffield United marked its Premier League return by securing a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Sharp, a boyhood Blades fan, had been on the pitch just six minutes when he scrambled home from close range in the 88th minute following a well-worked free-kick routine.

Sheffield, back in the top flight for the first time since 2007, looked set to leave the Vitality Stadium empty-handed after defender Chris Mepham’s first Cherries goal in the 62nd.

Ryan Fraser’s right-wing free-kick was nodded down by Philip Billing at the back post and, after an acrobatic attempt from Nathan Ake and Dean Henderson’s save from Callum Wilson, Mepham powered in from close range.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

