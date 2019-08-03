Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sky-Dream, Box

August 3, 2019 9:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CHICAGO (87)

DeShields 5-15 1-1 12, Dolson 6-7 0-0 16, Lavender 3-9 2-2 8, Quigley 3-5 1-1 8, Vandersloot 4-8 3-3 13, Copper 2-4 0-0 5, Faulkner 3-4 0-0 7, G.Williams 3-4 0-2 7, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Ndour 2-5 0-0 4, Parker 3-6 1-1 7, Samuelson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-69 8-10 87.

ATLANTA (75)

Breland 8-16 0-0 18, E.Williams 1-5 3-4 5, Hayes 3-9 3-4 9, Montgomery 2-7 0-0 6, Sykes 0-2 0-0 0, Bentley 8-19 3-4 21, Cazorla 2-9 3-3 8, Coates 1-1 0-0 2, Coffey 1-7 3-6 6. Totals 26-75 15-21 75.

Chicago 17 29 19 22—87
Atlanta 25 17 13 20—75

3-Point Goals_Chicago 11-25 (Dolson 4-5, Vandersloot 2-5, Copper 1-1, G.Williams 1-1, Faulkner 1-2, Quigley 1-3, DeShields 1-5, Samuelson 0-1, Ndour 0-2), Atlanta 8-28 (Breland 2-4, Montgomery 2-6, Bentley 2-8, Coffey 1-3, Cazorla 1-6, Hayes 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 39 (DeShields 12), Atlanta 35 (Breland 7). Assists_Chicago 29 (Vandersloot 9), Atlanta 12 (Hayes 4). Total Fouls_Chicago 15, Atlanta 14. Technicals_DeShields, Hayes. A_5,427 (18,118).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office