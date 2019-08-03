Sky-Dream, Box

CHICAGO (87)

DeShields 5-15 1-1 12, Dolson 6-7 0-0 16, Lavender 3-9 2-2 8, Quigley 3-5 1-1 8, Vandersloot 4-8 3-3 13, Copper 2-4 0-0 5, Faulkner 3-4 0-0 7, G.Williams 3-4 0-2 7, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Ndour 2-5 0-0 4, Parker 3-6 1-1 7, Samuelson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-69 8-10 87.

ATLANTA (75)

Breland 8-16 0-0 18, E.Williams 1-5 3-4 5, Hayes 3-9 3-4 9, Montgomery 2-7 0-0 6, Sykes 0-2 0-0 0, Bentley 8-19 3-4 21, Cazorla 2-9 3-3 8, Coates 1-1 0-0 2, Coffey 1-7 3-6 6. Totals 26-75 15-21 75.

Chicago 17 29 19 22—87 Atlanta 25 17 13 20—75

3-Point Goals_Chicago 11-25 (Dolson 4-5, Vandersloot 2-5, Copper 1-1, G.Williams 1-1, Faulkner 1-2, Quigley 1-3, DeShields 1-5, Samuelson 0-1, Ndour 0-2), Atlanta 8-28 (Breland 2-4, Montgomery 2-6, Bentley 2-8, Coffey 1-3, Cazorla 1-6, Hayes 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 39 (DeShields 12), Atlanta 35 (Breland 7). Assists_Chicago 29 (Vandersloot 9), Atlanta 12 (Hayes 4). Total Fouls_Chicago 15, Atlanta 14. Technicals_DeShields, Hayes. A_5,427 (18,118).

