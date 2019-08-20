Sky-Dream, Box

Listen Live Sports

August 20, 2019 9:12 pm
 
CHICAGO (87)

DeShields 7-20 3-4 17, Dolson 4-7 2-2 12, Ndour 6-9 1-2 14, Quigley 6-10 3-3 16, Vandersloot 6-12 1-2 14, Copper 1-3 0-0 2, Faulkner 0-0 1-2 1, G.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Parker 2-6 3-4 7, Samuelson 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 33-72 16-21 87.

ATLANTA (83)

Breland 0-1 2-2 2, Gulich 3-9 0-0 7, Hayes 11-24 3-3 27, Montgomery 2-3 0-0 6, Sykes 2-10 4-4 8, Bentley 4-7 0-0 10, Billings 3-4 1-2 7, Cazorla 1-3 0-0 2, Coates 2-2 2-3 6, Coffey 3-11 1-4 8. Totals 31-74 13-18 83.

Chicago 21 15 25 26—87
Atlanta 20 24 19 20—83

3-Point Goals_Chicago 5-18 (Dolson 2-2, Ndour 1-1, Quigley 1-3, Vandersloot 1-4, Samuelson 0-1, Copper 0-2, DeShields 0-5), Atlanta 8-22 (Bentley 2-3, Montgomery 2-3, Hayes 2-5, Coffey 1-3, Gulich 1-5, Sykes 0-1, Cazorla 0-2). Fouled Out_Bentley. Rebounds_Chicago 36 (Ndour 10), Atlanta 27 (Billings 9). Assists_Chicago 21 (Vandersloot 10), Atlanta 17 (Bentley 5). Total Fouls_Chicago 18, Atlanta 18. Technicals_Sykes. A_4,662 (18,118).

