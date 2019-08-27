Sky-Lynx, Box

CHICAGO (85)

DeShields 7-17 2-2 19, Dolson 0-3 2-2 2, Ndour 7-11 1-1 17, Quigley 6-11 0-0 14, Vandersloot 1-6 2-2 4, Alexander 0-1 2-2 2, Copper 0-2 0-0 0, Parker 9-15 4-4 22, Samuelson 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 1-6 1-1 3. Totals 32-74 14-14 85.

MINNESOTA (93)

Collier 6-11 5-6 19, Dantas 7-11 0-0 17, Fowles 11-19 3-4 25, Robinson 3-12 3-3 9, Sims 9-15 3-4 23, Augustus 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Fagbenle 0-4 0-0 0, Talbot 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-75 14-17 93.

Chicago 29 13 28 15—85 Minnesota 30 21 17 25—93

3-Point Goals_Chicago 7-18 (DeShields 3-6, Quigley 2-3, Ndour 2-4, Parker 0-1, Williams 0-1, Dolson 0-1, Vandersloot 0-2), Minnesota 7-13 (Dantas 3-6, Sims 2-2, Collier 2-2, Brown 0-1, Talbot 0-1, Robinson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 34 (Parker 8), Minnesota 39 (Fowles 12). Assists_Chicago 26 (Vandersloot 10), Minnesota 22 (Sims 8). Total Fouls_Chicago 20, Minnesota 17. Technicals_Chicago coach James Wade. A_8,092 (19,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.