Sky-Mercury, Box

CHICAGO (94)

DeShields 7-14 3-3 18, Dolson 4-11 0-0 8, Ndour 5-11 2-4 13, Quigley 8-16 5-5 24, Vandersloot 2-10 4-4 9, Copper 2-6 2-2 6, Parker 6-11 2-4 14, Samuelson 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 35-84 18-22 94.

PHOENIX (86)

B.Turner 2-3 0-0 4, Bonner 7-14 3-4 18, Griner 12-17 10-12 34, Mitchell 1-6 1-1 4, Taurasi 2-13 8-8 12, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, January 1-3 2-2 5, Little 1-3 0-0 2, Lyttle 1-2 0-0 2, Y.Turner 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 29-67 24-27 86.

Chicago 19 27 28 20—94 Phoenix 24 30 15 17—86

3-Point Goals_Chicago 6-23 (Quigley 3-7, Ndour 1-2, DeShields 1-3, Vandersloot 1-6, Samuelson 0-1, Dolson 0-2, Parker 0-2), Phoenix 4-18 (January 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Y.Turner 1-2, Bonner 1-5, Little 0-1, Taurasi 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 47 (Parker 12), Phoenix 34 (Bonner 11). Assists_Chicago 21 (Vandersloot 13), Phoenix 19 (Bonner 5). Total Fouls_Chicago 24, Phoenix 20. Technicals_Chicago coach James Wade. A_12,054 (18,422).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.