The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sky snap Mystics’ 6-game winning streak

August 23, 2019 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — Diamond DeShields scored 22 points, Stefanie Dolson added 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Washington Mystics 85-78 on Friday night.

Washington (20-8) is tied atop the standings with Connecticut, but the Sun own the tiebreaker. The Mystics had won six straight and 11 of 12. Chicago (17-11) clinched a playoff spot Thursday night by virtue of a win by Los Angeles.

Courtney Vandersloot added 15 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for Chicago. Allie Quigley was held to two points in 28 minutes.

Elena Delle Donne paced Washington with 16 points and seven rebounds as she dropped her first game in nine meetings against her former team. Kristi Toliver missed her fifth straight game due to injury. The Mystics lead the league in field-goal percentage at 46.9, but were held to 26-of-73 shooting.

The Mystics went on a 15-0 run for a 38-30 lead midway through the second quarter and led 49-42 at the break. But Washington scored just 29 points in the second half.

U.S. women’s national team players Julie Ertz and Alyssa Naeher sat courtside.

