The Associated Press
 
Sky’s Lavender to have surgery to repair fracture in foot

August 13, 2019 8:57 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Sky center Jantel Lavender will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair a fracture in her left foot.

She suffered the injury last week in Chicago’s game against Las Vegas in the third quarter.

The procedure will be performed by Dr. Kelly Hynes at the University of Chicago Medicine and recovery time is expected to be two months.

“Jantel’s leadership and spirit will stay with us as she gets through this injury and as we get through it as a team,” Sky GM and coach James Wade said. “The responsibility Jantel takes and her on-the-floor leadership — it’s a big blow to us. We are sad, but it gives her teammates the opportunity to step up in her absence. We will get through it.”

The nine-year veteran post, who came over to Chicago from Los Angeles this offseason, has started in 22 of the Sky’s 23 games this season and averaged 10 points and 6.9 rebounds.

