The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Soccer federation to investigate racist abuse in Spain

August 15, 2019 11:16 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Soccer officials in Spain say they will investigate the alleged racist abuse that led an English team to abandon a game in protest.

The Andalusian soccer federation said Thursday it will look into what happened in the Under-18 friendly game last week between Queens Park Rangers and Spanish club Nervion in Seville.

QPR CEO Lee Hoos said Wednesday the team was “forced to abandon” the match because of “abuse from opposition players.”

The Andalusian federation says it will open the investigation even though it was not involved in the organization of the game. It says it does not tolerate racist abuse and praised QPR players for abandoning the match if they were subject to abuse.

The Spanish soccer federation and Nervion did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

