The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sounders add Russell Wilson, Macklemore to ownership group

August 13, 2019 1:12 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders are adding Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara, hip-hop artist Macklemore and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to the MLS club’s ownership group.

Other investors are also coming aboard while current majority owner Adrian Hanauer is increasing his investment stake in the club. Hollywood producer Joe Roth, who helped bring the MLS to Seattle, is leaving the franchise.

Wilson has been attempting to get into sports ownership. He was previously a partner in an effort to build a new basketball arena in Seattle and has also been part of the project in Portland, Oregon, to build a baseball stadium in the hopes of luring an MLB team to the city.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

