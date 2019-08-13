Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Southwest Virginia high school cancels football season

August 13, 2019 5:17 am
 
BLAND, Va. (AP) — A school district in southwest Virginia has canceled its football season because it doesn’t have enough willing players.

The Roanoke Times reports that Bland County High School has canceled its varsity and junior varsity schedules for the upcoming school year.

Bland assistant principal and athletic director Tyler Eastep said officials made the decision when the team’s membership dropped below 10. He said he is unsure if there will be a team for the 2020 season.

Two Virginia high schools canceled their football seasons later year due to lack of interest.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

