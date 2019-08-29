Listen Live Sports

Sparks-Fever, Box

August 29, 2019 9:13 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (87)

Gray 11-21 1-1 30, N.Ogwumike 9-13 2-3 20, Parker 3-8 0-0 6, Ruffin-Pratt 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 6-16 1-2 15, Beard 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 3-6 1-1 7, C.Ogwumike 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Vadeeva 1-1 0-0 2, Wiese 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 35-72 7-9 87.

INDIANA (83)

Burke 0-5 7-8 7, Dupree 8-17 1-2 17, McCowan 6-14 12-14 24, T.Mitchell 4-6 0-0 9, Wheeler 1-5 0-0 3, K.Mitchell 4-11 6-8 16, Laney 0-3 0-0 0, Mavunga 2-3 3-4 7. Totals 25-64 29-36 83.

Los Angeles 16 17 33 21—87
Indiana 20 22 20 21—83

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 10-16 (Gray 7-9, Williams 2-4, Wiese 1-2, Jones 0-1), Indiana 4-12 (K.Mitchell 2-5, T.Mitchell 1-2, Wheeler 1-3, Burke 0-2). Fouled Out_Ruffin-Pratt. Rebounds_Los Angeles 27 (N.Ogwumike 8), Indiana 37 (McCowan 10). Assists_Los Angeles 19 (Gray 9), Indiana 14 (K.Mitchell 5). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 29, Indiana 20. A_5,641 (20,000).

