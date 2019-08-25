Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sparks knock Sun out of WNBA top spot 84-72

August 25, 2019 7:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Riquna Williams scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat Connecticut 84-72 on Sunday, knocking the Sun out of the top spot in the WNBA standings.

Nneka Ogwumike added 16 points and reached the 4,000 point milestone early in the game. She is 38th player to reach that mark and the 14th fastest (244 games).

The Sparks (18-10) were playing their second game in a row with no injured or suspended players.

Candace Parker added 13 points and Chelsea Gray scored 12. Parker had five assists and passed Vickie Johnson (1,205) into 15th in the WNBA career assists leaders, finishing the game with 1,208.

Advertisement

The Sun (20-9) had a four-game winning streak snapped and dropped a game behind the Washington Mystics (21-8).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Courtney Williams had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Jonquel Jones added 16 and 12 rebounds, and Shekinna Stricklen scored 12 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution