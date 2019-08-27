Sparks-Mystics, Box

LOS ANGELES (66)

Gray 4-11 2-3 12, N.Ogwumike 5-12 0-1 10, Parker 3-5 6-8 12, Ruffin-Pratt 0-5 1-2 1, Williams 2-9 2-2 6, Beard 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 4-4 4, C.Ogwumike 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 2-4 0-0 5, Mabrey 0-1 0-0 0, Vadeeva 5-10 0-0 10, Wiese 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 23-67 17-22 66.

WASHINGTON (95)

Atkins 3-5 2-2 10, Cloud 6-7 0-0 15, Delle Donne 4-6 4-4 14, Sanders 0-1 1-2 1, Walker-Kimbrough 3-8 1-1 8, Hawkins 3-8 2-2 8, Hines-Allen 2-6 2-2 7, Meesseman 4-9 4-4 12, Mestdagh 0-4 0-0 0, Peddy 0-0 0-0 0, Powers 6-11 6-7 20. Totals 31-65 22-24 95.

Los Angeles 22 15 10 19—66 Washington 33 21 27 14—95

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 3-21 (Gray 2-3, Jones 1-3, Vadeeva 0-1, Mabrey 0-1, Parker 0-1, N.Ogwumike 0-2, Wiese 0-2, Ruffin-Pratt 0-3, Williams 0-5), Washington 11-35 (Cloud 3-4, Delle Donne 2-3, Atkins 2-3, Powers 2-6, Hines-Allen 1-3, Walker-Kimbrough 1-5, Meesseman 0-2, Mestdagh 0-4, Hawkins 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 33 (Vadeeva 7), Washington 33 (Sanders 9). Assists_Los Angeles 12 (Gray 7), Washington 22 (Cloud 6). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 18, Washington 16. Technicals_Washington coach Mystics (Defensive three second). A_4,200 (4,200).

