Sparks-Sky, Box

LOS ANGELES (81)

Ca.Parker 2-9 0-0 5, Gray 8-17 7-7 25, N.Ogwumike 6-10 4-6 16, Ruffin-Pratt 6-8 4-4 16, Wiese 1-7 0-0 2, Beard 4-5 1-1 10, C.Ogwumike 2-6 1-2 5, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Vadeeva 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 30-71 17-20 81.

CHICAGO (91)

DeShields 2-6 6-6 11, Dolson 4-11 0-0 10, Ndour 5-9 0-0 11, Quigley 9-16 4-4 26, Vandersloot 7-12 1-1 17, Ch.Parker 2-5 2-2 6, Copper 1-3 0-0 3, G.Williams 1-3 0-1 2, Samuelson 1-2 2-3 5. Totals 32-67 15-17 91.

Los Angeles 18 19 27 17—81 Chicago 25 20 24 22—91

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 4-17 (Gray 2-5, Beard 1-1, Ca.Parker 1-4, Vadeeva 0-1, N.Ogwumike 0-1, Ruffin-Pratt 0-2, Wiese 0-3), Chicago 12-28 (Quigley 4-9, Vandersloot 2-3, Dolson 2-6, Samuelson 1-2, DeShields 1-2, Copper 1-3, Ndour 1-3). Fouled Out_N.Ogwumike. Rebounds_Los Angeles 27 (N.Ogwumike 7), Chicago 38 (Ndour 9). Assists_Los Angeles 22 (Wiese, Gray 5), Chicago 21 (Vandersloot 9). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 23, Chicago 21. Technicals_C.Ogwumike, Vandersloot. A_7,907 (10,387).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.