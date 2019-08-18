Sporting Kansas City 2, San Jose 1

|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|2
|—
|2
|San Jose
|1
|0
|—
|1
First half_1, San Jose, Wondolowski 10(Espinoza), 25th minute.
Second half_2, Sporting Kansas City, Feilhaber 1(Medranda), 50th, 3, Sporting Kansas City, Smith 1, 76th.
Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia; San Jose, Daniel Vega.
Yellow Cards_Judson, San Jose, 59th; Yueill, San Jose, 61st; Espinoza, Sporting Kansas City, 65th; Russell, Sporting Kansas City, 88th.
Red Cards_None.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Jeremy Kieso, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.
A_17,941 (18,467)
___
Lineups
Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia, Graham Zusi, Matt Besler, Graham Smith, Luis Martins, Felipe Gutierrez, Roger Espinoza(Gianluca Busio, 74th), Benny Feilhaber(Ilie Sanchez, 60th), Erik Hurtado, Jimmy Medranda(Daniel Salloi, 56th), Johnny Russell.
San Jose_Daniel Vega, Tommy Thompson, Florian Jungwirth, Guram Kashia, Nick Lima(Shea Salinas, 77th), Cristian Espinoza, Magnus Eriksson, Jackson Yueill, Judson(Andres Rios, 68th), Vako Qazaishvili, Chris Wondolowski(Danny Hoesen, 67th).
