The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sporting Kansas City 2, San Jose 1

August 18, 2019 1:28 pm
 
Sporting Kansas City 0 2 2
San Jose 1 0 1

First half_1, San Jose, Wondolowski 10(Espinoza), 25th minute.

Second half_2, Sporting Kansas City, Feilhaber 1(Medranda), 50th, 3, Sporting Kansas City, Smith 1, 76th.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia; San Jose, Daniel Vega.

Yellow Cards_Judson, San Jose, 59th; Yueill, San Jose, 61st; Espinoza, Sporting Kansas City, 65th; Russell, Sporting Kansas City, 88th.

Red Cards_None.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Jeremy Kieso, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_17,941 (18,467)

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia, Graham Zusi, Matt Besler, Graham Smith, Luis Martins, Felipe Gutierrez, Roger Espinoza(Gianluca Busio, 74th), Benny Feilhaber(Ilie Sanchez, 60th), Erik Hurtado, Jimmy Medranda(Daniel Salloi, 56th), Johnny Russell.

San Jose_Daniel Vega, Tommy Thompson, Florian Jungwirth, Guram Kashia, Nick Lima(Shea Salinas, 77th), Cristian Espinoza, Magnus Eriksson, Jackson Yueill, Judson(Andres Rios, 68th), Vako Qazaishvili, Chris Wondolowski(Danny Hoesen, 67th).

