Sporting KC-Orlando City, Sums

August 14, 2019 9:57 pm
 
Kansas City 0 0—0
Orlando 1 0—1

First half_1, Orlando, Akindele, 9 (Ascues), 21st minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia, Eric Dick; Orlando, Brian Rowe, Adam Grinwis.

Yellow Cards_Orlando, Nani, 37th; Akindele, 49th. Kansas City, Gutierrez, 37th; Martins, 90th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson; Eduardo Mariscal; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_22,347.

___

Lineups

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Carlos Ascues, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Lamine Sane, Kyle Smith (Shane O’Neill, 12th); Oriol Rosell; Tesho Akindele, Dom Dwyer (Sacha Kljestan, 74th), Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 46th), Nani.

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Seth Sinovic (Luis Martins, 71st), Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez, Jimmy Medranda (Erik Hurtado, 46th), Ilie Sanchez, Graham Smith; Gianluca Busio (Benny Feilhaber, 59th), Johnny Russell.

