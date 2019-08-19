St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|1
|0
|5
|8
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Yelich rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.334
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Thames 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|c-Piña ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Davies p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|a-Cain ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Braun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|5
|3
|2
|5
|
|Fowler cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|Edman rf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Carpenter 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Hudson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.054
|Thomas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.355
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000_0
|1
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|021
|00x_3
|5
|1
a-struck out for Davies in the 6th. b-flied out for Williams in the 8th. c-struck out for Thames in the 9th.
E_DeJong (6). LOB_Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 4. 2B_Grandal (20). HR_DeJong (22), off Williams. RBIs_Wong (45), Fowler (45), DeJong (57). S_Hudson.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Moustakas); St. Louis 0. RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 1; St. Louis 1 for 2.
LIDP_Thomas.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Thames, Arcia).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 8-6
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|75
|3.74
|Williams
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|1.59
|Jackson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.28
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, W, 12-6
|6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|111
|3.63
|Gallegos, H, 12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.01
|Miller, S, 5-7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.67
Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 1-0, Miller 2-0. IBB_off Miller (Yelich). HBP_Williams (Wong).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:43. A_44,843 (45,538).
