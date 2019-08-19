St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 1 0 5 8 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .256 Yelich rf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .334 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .307 Thames 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .251 c-Piña ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Davies p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 a-Cain ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Braun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 3 5 3 2 5 Fowler cf-rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .249 Edman rf-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256 DeJong ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .246 Carpenter 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .215 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Molina c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Wong 2b 2 1 0 1 0 0 .275 Hudson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .054 Thomas cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .355

Milwaukee 000 000 000_0 1 0 St. Louis 000 021 00x_3 5 1

a-struck out for Davies in the 6th. b-flied out for Williams in the 8th. c-struck out for Thames in the 9th.

E_DeJong (6). LOB_Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 4. 2B_Grandal (20). HR_DeJong (22), off Williams. RBIs_Wong (45), Fowler (45), DeJong (57). S_Hudson.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Moustakas); St. Louis 0. RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 1; St. Louis 1 for 2.

LIDP_Thomas.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Thames, Arcia).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, L, 8-6 5 3 2 2 2 4 75 3.74 Williams 2 1 1 1 0 0 23 1.59 Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.28

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hudson, W, 12-6 6 2-3 0 0 0 4 7 111 3.63 Gallegos, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.01 Miller, S, 5-7 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.67

Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 1-0, Miller 2-0. IBB_off Miller (Yelich). HBP_Williams (Wong).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:43. A_44,843 (45,538).

