Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

August 19, 2019 10:41 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 1 0 5 8
Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .256
Yelich rf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .334
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .307
Thames 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .251
c-Piña ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Davies p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
a-Cain ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Braun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 3 5 3 2 5
Fowler cf-rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .249
Edman rf-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256
DeJong ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .246
Carpenter 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .215
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Molina c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Wong 2b 2 1 0 1 0 0 .275
Hudson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .054
Thomas cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .355
Milwaukee 000 000 000_0 1 0
St. Louis 000 021 00x_3 5 1

a-struck out for Davies in the 6th. b-flied out for Williams in the 8th. c-struck out for Thames in the 9th.

E_DeJong (6). LOB_Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 4. 2B_Grandal (20). HR_DeJong (22), off Williams. RBIs_Wong (45), Fowler (45), DeJong (57). S_Hudson.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Moustakas); St. Louis 0. RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 1; St. Louis 1 for 2.

LIDP_Thomas.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Thames, Arcia).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies, L, 8-6 5 3 2 2 2 4 75 3.74
Williams 2 1 1 1 0 0 23 1.59
Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.28
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hudson, W, 12-6 6 2-3 0 0 0 4 7 111 3.63
Gallegos, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.01
Miller, S, 5-7 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.67

Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 1-0, Miller 2-0. IBB_off Miller (Yelich). HBP_Williams (Wong).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:43. A_44,843 (45,538).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars