St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|1
|0
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|5
|3
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fowler cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Edman rf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yelich rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Thames 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Piña ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Davies p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Cain ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Braun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|021
|00x
|—
|3
E_DeJong (6). DP_Milwaukee 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 4. 2B_Grandal (20). HR_DeJong (22). S_Hudson (6).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies L,8-6
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Williams
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jackson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hudson W,12-6
|6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Gallegos H,12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller S,5-7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Gallegos pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Williams (Wong).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:43. A_44,843 (45,538).
