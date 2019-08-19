Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

August 19, 2019
 
Milwaukee St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 1 0 Totals 27 3 5 3
Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 Fowler cf-rf 4 0 1 1
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 Edman rf-3b 4 0 1 0
Yelich rf 1 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 0 0
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0
Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 DeJong ss 3 1 1 1
Thames 1b 2 0 0 0 Carpenter 3b 2 1 1 0
Piña ph 1 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 Miller p 0 0 0 0
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 Molina c 3 0 1 0
Davies p 1 0 0 0 Wong 2b 2 1 0 1
Cain ph 1 0 0 0 Hudson p 1 0 0 0
Williams p 0 0 0 0 Thomas cf 1 0 0 0
Braun ph 1 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee 000 000 000 0
St. Louis 000 021 00x 3

E_DeJong (6). DP_Milwaukee 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 4. 2B_Grandal (20). HR_DeJong (22). S_Hudson (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Davies L,8-6 5 3 2 2 2 4
Williams 2 1 1 1 0 0
Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Hudson W,12-6 6 2-3 0 0 0 4 7
Gallegos H,12 1 1 0 0 0 0
Miller S,5-7 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Gallegos pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Williams (Wong).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:43. A_44,843 (45,538).

