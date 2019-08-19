St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|2
|13
|
|Edman 2b-3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Wong 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.260
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Molina c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.367
|Muñoz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Martínez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flaherty p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Fowler ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|5
|9
|
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|VanMeter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|c-Peraza ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Gausman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|Aquino rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|Galvis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|Ervin lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Farmer c-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Wood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Winker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Kuhnel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Barnhart ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|1-Lorenzen pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|St. Louis
|002
|120
|000_5
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|102_4
|8
|1
a-walked for Wood in the 5th. b-struck out for Kuhnel in the 7th. c-walked for VanMeter in the 7th. d-struck out for Gant in the 9th. e-struck out for Gausman in the 9th.
1-ran for Barnhart in the 9th.
E_Suárez (13). LOB_St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Goldschmidt (15), Ozuna (18), J.Iglesias (18). HR_Goldschmidt (28), off Wood; Edman (5), off Wood; Suárez (34), off Flaherty. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (68), Thomas (11), Edman (19), Ozuna (67), Suárez (77), Peraza (33), Barnhart 2 (32). SB_Edman (8). CS_Thomas (1).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Ozuna, Molina); Cincinnati 2 (J.Iglesias, Suárez). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 4; Cincinnati 2 for 7.
GIDP_Suárez, Ervin.
DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, W, 7-6
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|83
|3.46
|Gallegos
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|2.04
|Miller
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3.79
|Gant, H, 15
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.68
|Martínez, S, 14-17
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|3.86
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, L, 1-2
|5
|
|8
|5
|4
|1
|6
|92
|5.92
|Kuhnel
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|3.00
|Gausman
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|23
|2.57
Miller pitched to 1 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 1-0, Miller 3-1, Gant 3-0. HBP_Flaherty (Senzel). WP_Martínez.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:03. A_21,525 (42,319).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.