St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 8 5 2 13 Edman 2b-3b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .271 Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Wong 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Goldschmidt 1b 3 2 2 2 1 1 .260 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .259 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .246 Molina c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .248 Thomas cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .367 Muñoz rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .269 Martínez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Flaherty p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .132 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Fowler ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 8 4 5 9 Senzel cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .268 VanMeter 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286 c-Peraza ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .237 Gausman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Suárez 3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .258 Aquino rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .333 Galvis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .429 Ervin lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .331 J.Iglesias ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .295 Farmer c-1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250 Wood p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Winker ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .269 Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Barnhart ph-c 2 0 1 2 0 1 .231 1-Lorenzen pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .357

St. Louis 002 120 000_5 8 0 Cincinnati 100 000 102_4 8 1

a-walked for Wood in the 5th. b-struck out for Kuhnel in the 7th. c-walked for VanMeter in the 7th. d-struck out for Gant in the 9th. e-struck out for Gausman in the 9th.

1-ran for Barnhart in the 9th.

E_Suárez (13). LOB_St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Goldschmidt (15), Ozuna (18), J.Iglesias (18). HR_Goldschmidt (28), off Wood; Edman (5), off Wood; Suárez (34), off Flaherty. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (68), Thomas (11), Edman (19), Ozuna (67), Suárez (77), Peraza (33), Barnhart 2 (32). SB_Edman (8). CS_Thomas (1).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Ozuna, Molina); Cincinnati 2 (J.Iglesias, Suárez). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 4; Cincinnati 2 for 7.

GIDP_Suárez, Ervin.

DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt; DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty, W, 7-6 5 3 1 1 3 5 83 3.46 Gallegos 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 23 2.04 Miller 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 3.79 Gant, H, 15 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 21 2.68 Martínez, S, 14-17 1 3 2 2 0 2 21 3.86

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, L, 1-2 5 8 5 4 1 6 92 5.92 Kuhnel 2 0 0 0 1 1 30 3.00 Gausman 2 0 0 0 0 6 23 2.57

Miller pitched to 1 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 1-0, Miller 3-1, Gant 3-0. HBP_Flaherty (Senzel). WP_Martínez.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:03. A_21,525 (42,319).

